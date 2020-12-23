This year’s Dine Out event proved to be a huge success, bringing in over $2,000 so far.

“I would say at this point we’re at 80 percent of our goal,” said Nancy Carr, executive director for the United Way. “We still have pledges coming in and donations coming in and we’ll check this up until Dec. 31. So we certainly encourage anyone considering donating to please do so. I actually had an anonymous donor stop me literally outside my office to donate to the campaign. They didn’t want any recognition. It was quite a generous donation. They said that they really wanted to help others and believed that United Way was the best avenue.”

The fundraising campaign will officially end on Dec. 31. That will be followed at the beginning of 2021 by the annual multi-step application and presentation process through which partner agencies for 2021 will be selected.

Now in its 29th year, the United Way of Sampson County has raised more than $4 million dollars that has in turn been distributed among more than 22 different local agencies.

Carr stated that there’s no donation too small, it all comes together in the end. United Way is grateful for all of their donations.

This year’s success can be partly attributed to a successful Dine Out event, held at the beginning of December, that raised money earmarked for United Way. Five restaurants participated by donating a portion of their proceeds from lunch and dinner sales to benefit the local organization that, in turn, benefits a dozen or more local service organizations each year.

The five restaurants included Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano, Ribeyes Steakhouse of Clinton, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q, Southern Style BBQ & Chicken, Inc. and Wa Chang China Buffet in Clinton.

Mayor Lew Starling, owner of Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q feels it’s important to participate in the event. Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q will participate for the second time in this event. Two different Smithfield’s locations will participate, in Newton Grove and Warsaw, thus the six total sites.

“United Way does so many important things in our community and that’s what it’s all about — being united, one front and one voice,” Starling commented. “Everybody needs to come together, especially at this time. We’re just so excited about our good friends at United Way and we want to help in any way.”

Starling was glad to receive the call and happy to help.

“United Way is a reputable national organization,” Samantha DiPinto of Alfredo’s commented. “I am comfortable that most of the funds collected stays in our local community. This year has been tough for restaurants. But, in the Clinton/ Sampson area residents have been intentional to support local restaurants and their employees so during dine out night it’s a way to give back for the gracious way we have been supported.”

The “Dine Out” event is part of United Way’s 2020 campaign event for their funding cycle for 2021. The organization has many individuals and businesses donate to Sampson County United Way. There are also several businesses that conduct employee campaigns and that’s when employees can have their contributions done by payroll dedications.

“We’re grateful for the restaurants participating,” Carr stated. “We know this is a challenging time for everyone especially restaurants. The fact that they were willing to participate in our annual event has been great and it’s going to go a long way to help our agencies who are also struggling.”

According to Carr, this event usually brings $1,000 that goes towards the organization’s general campaign fund. Already at 80 percent of their goal, the United Way of Sampson County has set a goal for $175,000 this year.

“We’re still hopeful that we are going to reach our goal this year,” Carr added. “We have many agencies that are depending on us. In many cases we fill in the gap where their other funding doesn’t cover.”

This year’s partner agencies were the Boy Scouts of America; Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program; Clinton Area Foundation for Education (CAFE); The Girl Scouts of America; Sampson County Child Advocacy Center; Sampson County 4-H; Sampson County Health & Wellness Education Program; Sampson County Firefighters Association; Sampson County Friends of Education; Special Olympics in Sampson County; and the Wheelchair Ramp Program.

According to Carr, 97 percent of what is raised each year is dispersed among the 11 partner agencies supported through United Way. While more money might leave local communities under other United Way chapters, that is not the case with Sampson’s. Carr attested that out of all money raised, a mere three percent is used for the group’s license, print materials, office space and miscellaneous expenses.

The rest goes right back into the community.

All agencies must apply every year in order to receive funding. United Way looks at the services the organization provides, how much of Sampson County they reach, the the organization’s track record, and the impact the organization makes on the county.

For many of these agencies, United Way’s funding is the only source for their organization, which must be a non-profit. While it is a small part, “Dine Out” is just another way the United Way reaches out to the community and makes its presence known.

We serve those that are women between the age of 50 and 60 and through that service we provide pap smears and mammograms through the hospital,” Wanda Robinson of BCCCP stated. “So we run into situations where we run out of money between the time we receive our money one fiscal year and the next fiscal year. So that money is so important to us because it allows us to provide mammograms to women who otherwise would not be able to get it and it’s so important. If we can diagnose cancer early, treat early, our outcomes are better. It’s so important to us. It has been one of the best things to happen to the health department.“

“CAFE’s mission is to support the teachers and students in the Clinton City Schools system,” Joan Tsao, CAFE president stated. “Through the generosity of the United Way of Sampson County, CAFE is able to fund many requests for educational items that enhance the learning experience of our students. When teachers attend conferences and network with other teachers, they discover teaching tools that are interesting and engaging. Many times, these tools are not available through their school budget. This is where the United Way of Sampson County’s support of CAFE shines forth as they help to improve the lives of students now and for the future.”

Some agencies have had decreased funding, according to Carr and they are struggling. Carr noted that United Way has heard from some of these agencies who expressed that they were very fortunate to United Way, whose funding helped them a lot in the year of 2020.

“We’re an important part of the community,” Carr said of United Way. “We touch one-third of the residents that live in the county. We are local so the money that people donate and give to United Way of Sampson County stays in our community to help people staying in our community. I think that’s just really important and it sets us apart from a lot of non-profits. We are a local organization. We have a board of directors that consists of local leaders and community activists that serve on the board and the services that we fund are all local. We serve as an arm that not only does fundraising in order to provide funding for these agencies but we also, through the board, have a very rigorous scrutiny in application so that those that give to the organization know that the programs being funded are going to be sustainable and truly make an impact in our community.”

If you would like to donate to United Way of Sampson County please visit their website at www.unitedwaysampson.org or send a check payable to UWSC to P.O. Box 1677, Clinton, NC 28329. If you have any questions please call 910-592-4263 or email [email protected]

