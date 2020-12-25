Graduates answer challenge

Col. (Ret) Edward W. Timmons, North Carolina director for Tarheel ChalleNGe, left, and Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus, greet graduates during the ceremony. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Robert Turner, lead counselor, spends time with cadets before they walk across the stage. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent After the graduation, close friends take pictures after finishing the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy program. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Many graduates received hugs from family members. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent During the graduation ceremony for the Class of 55, parents and supporters take pictures of their loved ones. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy prepare to graduate while making their way to the auditorium. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

SALEMBURG — Cadets at Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy turned the tassels on their caps to celebrate a major milestone in their lives.

After walking off the stage, many from Class 55 hugged their parents and supporters while wiping away tears. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a couple of guests were allowed in the auditorium on the Salemburg campus. Leaders from the quasi-military program that serves at-risk students were glad to see them go home with their families before Christmas.

“I’m very proud of myself and I’m excited to see my family,” Honor student Zachary Clark said about the academy that taught him respect, discipline, and leadership. “I’m also very proud of myself because I was able to graduate with my diploma two years early so it’s a really good feeling.”

Col. (Ret) Edward W. Timmons, North Carolina director for Tarheel ChalleNGe, said graduations at the academy are always special. However, the challenges of a year plagued by COVID-19 made 2020 even more outstanding. Tarheel is one of the few schools in the state that managed to continue person-to-person learning while following various restrictions related to the virus. The campuses operated as a closed and contained facility after the outbreak. Cadets were separated in different groups and everyone in the building was required to wear masks during the academic year.

“The cadets, saw that and they bought into it and of course the finished product is graduation,” Timmons said. “All of the cadets ultimately become ours. That’s one of the things that we tell parents. They’re entrusting their kids into our care, so safety, health, and welfare is our number one priority. Their success is our success.”

Every cadet had their own personal journey, but after the graduation Timmons said all of the cadets are writing their own stories now.

“Be that positive factor in society and don’t let other individuals tell you, who you are,” Timmons said. “You need to prove who you are and make your mark in society.”

Ethan Lowe, honor student, was another students who overcame challenges associated with COVID-19 and learning. During his time at the academy he was involved with several programs.

“I learned that you have to speak up when you need to and everyone has a chance to become a leader,” Lowe said about one of many life lessons learned on the campus. Many came during 2020 because of COVID-19.

Cadets kept in touch with family members and mentors virtually through the Internet. During the ceremony, 50 cadets graduated from the class. Although it was a smaller group than usual, the number of honor graduates made up half of the group. Class 55 of Salemburg is the second to have a commencement on the campus in Sampson County. Two ceremonies were also held at the New London campus in Stanly County. Both academies combined graduated more than 270.

“I can’t say enough about the cadets and I can’t say enough about the outstanding support we had from the families,” Timmons said.

Robert Turner, lead counselor, said the graduations at the campus was made possible though an exceptional effort by both the cadets and the staff in the community, especially during a time when other schools are continuing education through remote learning. He also applauded the work of Timmons who took charge of setting protocols to make sure education continued on the campuses in a safe way.

“In our case from a psychology perspective, when you look at kids that are deemed at-risk or second-chance kids, they struggle sometimes in a traditional setting with a lot of kids,” Turner said while expressing the importance of face-to-face interaction. “So smaller classrooms and one-on-one conversations in education, has been tremendously helpful. The amount of kids that graduated with a high school diploma, the equivalency, honors, and the accolades is pretty telling of the success.”

Nicholas Newberry is also receiving his diploma two years early as well as a honor student.

“I’m feeling really great about,” Newberry said. “Overall, I learned a lot of self-discipline and how to control a lot of my anger, along with other leadership qualities and stepping out when I need to.”

For more than 25 years, Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy watched more than 6,200 cadets complete the program in North Carolina. It’s sponsored by the National Guard and was established nationally in 1993 to help teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18. The program came to North Carolina the next year, first established in the Keener community of Sampson in 1994. After the Salemburg campus was established in 2000 for more space, a second location opened in 2015 at New London.

Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus, expressed how the recent graduation during a year plagued by COVID-19 is confirmation of the academy’s goal of producing success.

“To see the cadets erupt in tears coming on the stage and coming off in front of their parents — it’s a sense of accomplishment for them,” McNeill said. “That’s my satisfaction right there.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.