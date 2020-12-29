Food distributed in Sampson

A nonprofit has handed out boxes full of produce to those who need it.

Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, a nonprofit in Southeastern North Carolina based in Burgaw and Wallace, expanded its outreach to needy families last week to hand out food and other supplies before the holidays.

They worked with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and other supporters. A large crowd quickly gathered at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center for the distribution of holiday food boxes, including a ham or turkey along with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables as well as a desert. Personal protective items were also distributed such as hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.

According to Jimmy Tate, president of Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, events such as these are important to have during the pandemic.

“So many people are out of work because of the pandemic,” Tate stated. “COVID-19 has impacted so many lives. Because of the impact of COVID-19 and the in midst of the holidays, we want to make sure we along with the Department of Health and Human Services in Raleigh want to make sure everyone has a meal on their tables for the holidays. It’s evident that people really need the support. We have had an abundance of people show up at each site. At each site we have run out of food. Which shows that we need to go back and advocate even harder for food dollars to cover these areas. Southeastern North Carolina needs help.”

Approximately 115 boxes were available and they were all distributed to the crowd that gathered at the food distribution site.

“The distribution today was the result of weeks of planning and, from the overflow crowd that quickly gathered hoping to receive assistance, the need for the project was evident to everyone participating,” Robert Turner with Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development stated in a press release.

“Mt. Calvary is committed to the citizens of Southeastern North Carolina and our outreach and support for our community has only increased during the challenges facing everyone during the pandemic,” Mt. Calvary Center Executive Director Lisa Robinson stated. “There is a strong need for assistance in Sampson County and Center staff worked with area stores and suppliers to find the best products available. Their support in this project has been overwhelming along with many other volunteers and the citizens of our community.”

Tate noted that many people are deciding between paying for food, medicine or electricity and that is why it is important to hold these food drives. The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development had drives in Duplin, Pender, Sampson, Bladen, Columbus, Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland counties. Tate stated every site ran out of food.

“Again it’s such a needed commodity by evident from all of the people who came out,” Tate shared. “We’re glad to be the ones providing it.”

Tate stated that they won’t know what any one person’s situation will look like after the holidays, so they will try to allocate resources back to Southeastern NC even after the holidays are over.

Mt. Calvary will continue to provide a variety of community health outreach and support initiatives and offers numerous resources for those that may be impacted by the coronavirus. For more information, visit their website at mcleadership.org.

