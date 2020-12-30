Habitat funding project underway

For leaders of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, time is ticking on a matching grant opportunity to build more homes in Clinton to make dreams come true for families.

A campaign is underway to raise $105,000 through Simply East and the Anonymous Trust, which would bring total contributions to $210,000. The opportunity ends Jan. 15, 2021.

“This is the most important gift you can give to empower them through safe shelter, and now is your chance to make double the difference before the holidays are done,” stated Karoll McDonald, director of development and communications, about helping people in need.

FAHFH came to Sampson County a few years ago after the first home was built for the Davis family in 2019, followed by a groundbreaking for the Taylor family in 2020.

For the current grant program, funding must come from community members in Clinton and Sampson County. As of Tuesday, FAHFA raised $37,700 and an additional $67,206 is needed to reach the goal set by the organizations. Habitat organizers reiterated that all donations will be doubled through the matching opportunity — so a donation of $100 means $200 through the campaign.

“You can make two times the difference for kids who don’t what it’s like to live in a sable, secure housing,” McDonald stated. “Kids who have never spent the holidays in a place they call home.”

The local Fayetteville Habitat was created in 1988 as a Christian ministry and nonprofit with a mission to help residents become homeowners. It involves hundreds of hours of sweat equity, classes on home ownership and financial literacy education. Participants are also required to pay a low-interest mortgage. After many years of success in Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the nonprofit is now helping families in Sampson and Bladen counties.

FAHFH is accepting donations of any amount online at https://bit.ly/BuildClinton.Donors can also help by purchasing a kitchen sink, front door, siding, or wallboard for future homes through the website.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.