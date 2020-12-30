Autryville mayor Spell resigns

AUTRYVILLE — After serving residents and working to revitalize Autryville as mayor, Richard Spell is saying goodbye to the leadership position.

The Autryville native took the helm after the November 2019 election. Prior to that post, Spell served as a commissioner. He recently announced his resignation from the two-year term after being in the position for a year.

“It has been my pleasure and honor to serve as the Mayor of Autryville for the past year,” Spell stated in a public post. “With mixed emotions I am resigning as Mayor (as of noon Dec. 24). Merry Christmas to each and everyone and a Happy New Year.”

Mayor Pro Tem Grayson Spell will lead the town board until the vacancy is filled. Grayson was elected in 2019 to serve until 2023 as a commissioner. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a civil engineering degree, earned before coming back to the town. Although Richard made an announcement last week, the resignation will be officially accepted in January at the next board meeting.

“I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” Grayson said.

Richard Spell is the pastor of Long Branch Baptist Church and is a graduate of Lakewood High School. After earning his diploma, he studied religion and political science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. With a degree, he continued his education at the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, studying church history.

During his time as mayor, Richard Spell worked to bring more businesses and programs, especially with the new Highway 24 corridor bypassing the area. The highway construction was another blow to the downtown area that was already struggling with empty storefronts.

“But, what used to be can be again and it can be even better,” Richard once told the Sampson Independent. “Autryville can be a community with a vibrant downtown, a community working together to create jobs, attract business partners, provide cultural and recreational opportunities, all while maintaining our hometown atmosphere.”

In 2020, some of the developments in Autryville included a substation for the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office to help deputies provide coverage on the western side of the county; grant funding for an asset inventory of the 40-year-old water system; and a signage and beatification project for the highway corridor.

At meetings, other discussed improvements included a walking trail near town hall to the South River and annexation to grow the town of about 200 people and to bring more businesses to Autryville. In 2019, commissioners discussed the interest of a landowner and developing a convenience store and gas station, which would sell beer. An Alcohol Beverage Control referendum was placed on the ballot in 2019 following two required public hearings. In November 2019, it passed as residents voted for the off-premises sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine.

The agenda for December’s board meeting mentioned a Dollar General and a “C-Store.” Additional details were not provided at this time because of business confidential matters.

