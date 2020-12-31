CCS garners ‘Go Outside’ grant

Clinton City Schools was awarded a NC Schools Go Outside (GO) Grant from the NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council.

CCS will use the grant “to establish a large outdoor space consisting of a 30 by 30 outdoor tent, picnic table and all the fixings at Sunset Avenue,” Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson stated. “When I say fixings, I don’t mean food. Teachers and students will be able to use this structure for classroom space, activities and or additional lunchroom area.”

The tent will have heat according to the superintendent. CCS is already working toward purchasing the materials.

“We’re really excited about that,” Johnson commented.

According to NC Outdoor Heritage, the GO Grant was created to address the main barrier to getting kids outside during the school day which is funding.

“Field trips and outdoor experiences offer students opportunities to explore and learn in hands-on environments,” the NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council website stated. “With limited dollars available from our local school systems, such engaging and active styles of learning are becoming things of the past. GO Grants are grants that will be provided to access field study locations and assist with other expenditures that result from taking students outdoors.”

Through GO Grants, the NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council has sent fourth-graders camping overnight, had high school students go to the mountains and learn to fish. The fixings Johnson referred to include benches, whiteboards and a roof for when there is extreme weather.

“In 2019, we launched the GO Grants program and in that year awarded 136 grants totaling over $189,000 in 57 counties impacting 14,335 students across all grade levels kindergarten through 12th grade,” the NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council website stated.

The NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council is currently not accepting anymore grant applications for COVID-19 funds.

There are three different GO Grant options:

• Build an on-campus learning center. It can be an outdoor classroom, a greenhouse or a new pollinator garden. The grant can provide up to $2,500 to help build that new outdoor learning space.

• Have a field trip come to the school. Many facilities will bring their field trips to a school, for example the NC Zoo has the Zoo to You EDventures program. They will fund up to $2,500 to help bring field trips to students on-campus.

• An off-campus outdoor educational field trip. This is a traditional field trip where schools take students off-campus, for example taking students hiking or camping, or to a local park to learn about water treatment options. They will fund up to $2,500 to send students on a filed trip.