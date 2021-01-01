Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 16 — Angello Leonel Esparza, 21, of 216 W. Second St., Garland, was charged with simple affray. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 16 — Dylen Depree Outlaw, 21, of 206 Deer Hound Drive, Kenansville, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 15.

• Dec. 16 — Melvin Emmanuel, 68, of 65 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 5.

• Dec. 18 — Jose Luis Perez-Hernandez, 33, of 115 Hunter Justin Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 17.

• Dec. 18 — Angello Leonel Esparza, 21, of 216 W. Second St., Garland, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 18 — Alex Wayne Faircloth, 34, of 169 Jones Pond Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and failure to wear seat belt. Bond set at $25,500; court date is Jan. 8.

• Dec. 19 — Ines Juarez, 38, of 607 Mount Olive Drive, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 21.

• Dec. 19 — Billy Joe Fairlcloth, 35, of 139 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and altering/removing serial number. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 19 — Leslie Ray McClenny, 59, of 784 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 20 — Tyrone Antoine Joyner, 26, of 1229 Charles Newland Road, Godwin, was charged with financial card theft and financial card fraud. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 15.

• Dec. 20 — Terry Ray Monk, 38, of 45 Baby Rae Lane, Salemburg, was charged with forgery of instruments, uttering forged instruments, forgery of endorsement, obtaining property by false pretense and parole violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 20 — Melissa Kay Bradsher, 44, of 485 King Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Dec. 20 — Ronnie Earl Knowles, 31, of 655 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with violation of domestic order. No bond set; court date is Feb. 23.

• Dec. 20 — Nicole Lynn Johnson, 32, of 2755 Straw Pond School Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 8.

• Dec. 20 — Valentine Lucas Gomez-Ruiz, 35, of 424 Violet Lane, Garland, was charged with driving under the influence and no operator’s license. No bond set; court date is Feb. 9.

• Dec. 21 — Randy Lee, 21, of 206 Hudson Farms Way, Dunn, was charged with statutory rape. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 21 — Stephen Howell Wagner, 39, of 105 N. Forest St., Selma, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 21 — Mohammed Ali Sared Khamis, 26, of Fayetteville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 12.

• Dec. 21 — Kelsie Brooke Kearley, 23, of 4971 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was charged with harassing phone calls and cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is Feb. 2.

• Dec. 21 — Michael Dale McClenny, 41, of 419 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call. No bond set; court date is Feb. 2.

• Dec. 21 — William Earl Faison III, 25, of 30 Trailer Park Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed handgun, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 21 — Curtis Lee Pugh, 32, of 499 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 8.

• Dec. 21 — Paris Isiah Armwood, 30, of 619 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 16.

• Dec. 22 — Amanda Raquel Lee, 29, of Erwin Church Area, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is Feb. 9.

• Dec. 22 — Zainalabdin Abdulla Al-Ghaithi, 35, of 387 Butler Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $750; court date is Feb. 5.

• Dec. 22 — Stevie Yarnell Williams, 45, of 815 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 14.

• Dec. 23 — Jamie Jo Treadwell, 22, of 156 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to comply. Bond set at $915; court date is Feb. 22.

• Dec. 23 — Gregory Brian Dunn, 18, of 981 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting concealment of goods, stolen property offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 23 — Ebbie Quick, 22, of 156 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 15.

• Dec. 23 — Jerver Luis Chanchavac, 43, of 1004 College St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and order for arrest on no operator’s license and driving without two headlamps. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 27.

• Dec. 23 — William Melvin, 22, of 5550 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 3.

• Dec. 25 — Christy Ashworth Maynard, 44, of 297 Dakota Lane, Dunn, was charged with simple assault., Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 2.

• Dec. 25 — Terrance Andre Webb, 36, of 1364 Stanley Hall Road, Dunn, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present and fugitive warrant. No bond set; court date is Feb. 22.

• Dec. 25 — Tyrone Ulysses King, 53, of 1131 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 3.

• Dec. 25 — Donna Jean Smith, 40, of 1131 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with assault and battery. No bond set; court date is Feb. 3.

• Dec. 26 — Gregory Joel Smith, 31, of 253 Faison Highway, Apt. 54, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Dec. 26 — Malik Williams, 27, of 7958 Turkey Hwy., Turkey, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 26 — Norman Stephon Johnson, 26, of 75 Crestview Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 26 — Denzell Mcgee Herring, 25, of 1091 Wards Road, Wallace, was charged with assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Jan. 19.

• Dec. 26 — Raymond Lindell Pope, 37, of 1299 Pope Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, trespass of real property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 11.

• Dec. 27 — Jerry Lewis Phillips Jr., 38, of 121 Old Lumberton Road, Whiteville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Dec. 27 — Marquis Perry Wilson, 28, of 223 E. Plank St., Warsaw, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 15.

• Dec. 27 — Dana Aquelle Lanier, 23, of 90 New Ground Lane, Snow Hill, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 29.

• Dec. 28 — Leila Kerensa Schreiber, 33, of 3297 Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg, was charged with simple assault, communicating threats and resisting public officer. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 2.

• Dec. 28 — Jordan Ashley Turner, 33, of 81 Studebaker Lane, Dunn, was charged with hit and run- leaving the scene of property damage and no operator’s license. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 10.

• Dec. 29 — Addison Lee Ellington, 21, of 67 Puryear Lane, Dunn, was charged with protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 2.

• Dec. 29 — Michael Grider, 24, of 1060 N. Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 8.

• Dec. 30 — Derick Manuel Martinez Ponce, 19, of 60 Piano Lane, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 16.

• Dec. 30 — Ervin Norman Robinson, 85, of 821 Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. No bond set; court date is Feb. 2.

• Dec. 30 — Crystal Eseralda Garcia, 26, of 5042 Selma Ridge Road, Fayetteville, was charged with speeding, driving without headlamps, no operator’s license, failure to return rental property and communicating threats. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 17.

• Dec. 30 — Harrison Tyler Lambert, 28, of 743 Vander Road, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats and trespassing. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 15.

