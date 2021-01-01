County surpasses 5K virus positives

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases
Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases
Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases
Sampson County has surpassed 5,000 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, with another three dozen new cases added to the tally Thursday, according to reports from local health officials.
There have been 13,889 COVID-19 tests performed as of Thursday, Dec. 31, an increase of 88 over Wednesday’s numbers, which were the first provided in a week since Dec. 23. From that total, 8,848 have been negative (up 52 from Wednesday) to go along with 5,041 positives (an increase of 36 from Wednesday).
Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 total 59.
The Sampson County Health Department began administering COVID vaccine allocations on Wednesday morning (see related story on today’s front page).
Based upon distribution prioritization guidance approved the State and developed by the National Academy of Medicine Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 and CDC Advisory Committee Immunization Practice, the first vaccines were administered to healthcare workers and providers (identified as group 1a).
“It will be some time before vaccines are offered broadly to the general public, so citizens are reminded of the important of social distancing, handwashing and mask-wearing to curb the spread of the COVID virus,” a county statement read.
Nearly 300 people had been vaccinated in Sampson County as of Tuesday, according to numbers provided via a weekly report provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Those vaccinations continued Wednesday at the Sampson County Health Department.
Statewide as of noon Thursday, the total laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in North Carolina totaled 539,545, which amounts to 6,715 newly-reported cases since the previous day.
NCDHHS noted that technical issues with the NC COVID reporting system resulted in higher cases and test data on Wednesday (there were 8,551 new cases) because data was processed later. Data reported on Wednesday is higher as it represents 36 hours of data, and data reported on Thursday may be lower as it will represent 12 hours of data, state officials said.
As of Thursday, the state tallied 6,748 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the NCDHHS Dashboard. According to figures provided by health officials, 3,493 people are hospitalized, an increase of 154 from Wednesday’s numbers. There were approximately 6.9 million tests performed across North Carolina as of noon Thursday, the figures show.
Vaccination plan
On Wednesday, the NCDHHS shared an updated rollout plan for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced it had updated its vaccination plan to align with new federal recommendations issued last week. The changes simplify the vaccine process and continue the state’s commitment to first protect health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“While there is still much to do, we head into 2021 with a powerful tool to stop this pandemic– vaccines,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “However, because supplies are very limited, it’s going to be several months before vaccines are widely available to everyone. Until most people are vaccinated, everyone needs to continue to wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash their hands.”
Because vaccine supplies are currently limited, states must make vaccine available in phases. On Dec. 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released updated interim vaccine prioritization recommendations for the next phases of vaccinations. North Carolina’s updated plan is outlined below.
• Current Phase — Phase 1a: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents.
Hospitals and local health departments are vaccinating health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19 and those giving vaccines. In addition, the federal government is vaccinating long-term care residents and staff.
• Phase 1b: Adults 75 years or older and frontline essential workers.
The next phase of vaccinations will open in groups.
Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
Group 2: Health care and frontline essential workers who are 50 years of age or older.
Group 3: Frontline workers of any age and health care workers of any age, regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients. This phase is anticipated to begin in early January.
The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (firefighters, police), education (child care, teachers, support staff), manufacturing, corrections officers, public transit, grocery store, food and agriculture, and US postal workers.
• Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness.
In this phase, vaccinations will also open in groups.
Group 1: Anyone ages 65-74 years regardless of medical condition or living situation.
Group 2: Anyone 16-64 years with a medical condition that increases risk of severe disease from COVID-19.
Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who has not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.
Group 4: Essential workers as defined by the CDC who have not yet been vaccinated.
• Phase 3: Students.
College, university and high school students 16 or older.
Younger children will only be vaccinated when the vaccine is approved for them.
• Phase 4: Finally, anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one.
All vaccine providers are expected to ensure that vaccine is administered equitably within each group.
NCDHHS has a specific focus on building trust with historically marginalized populations, the agency stated.
“Longstanding and continuing racial and ethnic injustices in our health care system contribute to lack of trust in vaccines. The department is partnering with trusted leaders and organizations to provide accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines to all North Carolinians and ensure equitable access to vaccines,” a statement from NCDHHS read.
Vaccinations ongoing locally
Vaccination data is now being provided to show how many people — by county of residence and across the state — have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A new vaccination report was released Tuesday that showed 63,571 people across North Carolina have now received the first vaccination dose.
The data reflects vaccinations administered between Dec. 14-28. The state is currently in the first phase (Phase 1a) of giving the vaccine to healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents. Data for people who have received the second dose of the vaccine will be added in January.
From that total, 287 have been in Sampson County, the state numbers show. There can be a 72-hour lag in data reported to state. The vaccination data is expected to be updated every Tuesday, according to the state.
Sampson’s status was recently downgraded from “critical community spread” to “substantial community spread.”
Last week, Sampson Regional Medical Center received its first allotment of 300 doses of the vaccine. For the hospital’s first vaccination event, more than 60 people eligible in the first-priority tier filled available spots. Vaccinations for healthcare workers and medical staff were continuing this week. The Sampson County Health Department began being administering vaccinations Wednesday for frontline workers.
The federal government outlined a phased approach for vaccine distribution, which includes healthcare workers and first responders getting vaccines first. Sampson Regional Medical Center is appointed by the state as an administrator of the vaccine and is following its guidance, hospital officials said.
After the new year, hospital officials are aiming to open a clinic location where the vaccine can be administered to others in that first priority phase. Vaccines will be available to the public during the second and third phases of distribution, with those phases targeting adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness first, then students and critical industry workers.
To notify people as quickly as possible if they have tested positive for or been exposed to someone with COVID-19, the NCDHHS, in cooperation with local health departments, is expanding how it contacts people, the agency announced last week. All residents who have provided cell phone or email addresses will receive an automatic text or email message to connect people to follow-up resources and supports.
People receiving a text or email will be directed to a secure website that provides additional information about how to protect themselves and their loved ones, how to get support if needed to safely isolate, and how to contact someone immediately for additional information.
Evictions moratorium extended
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 184, extending North Carolina’s evictions moratorium through Jan. 31, 2021. Research shows that eviction moratoriums help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
States that let their eviction moratoriums lapse saw a COVID-19 incidence rate that was 1.6 times higher than states that kept a moratorium in place, N.C. officials said.
“Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices. This Order will help them stay in their homes, which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus,” Cooper said.
The order clarifies and expands the federal eviction moratorium, which was extended by Congress until January 31, 2021. With many people struggling financially due to this pandemic, this Order halts evictions for nonpayment of rent.
In North Carolina, an estimated 485,000 adults in rental housing reported that they are not caught up on rent and nearly three million adults reported difficulty in covering usual household expenses, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
The order also extends protections for individuals applying for assistance through the state’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program. This program assists North Carolinians facing financial hardship by providing rent and utility payments directly to landlords and utility companies. Over 21,000 renters have been notified that they will receive rent or utility payment help and award notices totaling $37.4 million have been issued as the HOPE Program continues to provide more assistance to its applicants.
The order received approval from the Council of State.
The state is also under a Modified Stay at Home Order until at least Jan. 8, 2021, which requires people to be home between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
County out of the ‘red’
According to last week’s update of the COVID-19 County Alert System, Sampson County is now orange, indicating “substantial community spread,” downgraded from its previous red classification indicating “critical community spread.” The remaining yellow tier shows “significant community spread.”
The system uses a combination of case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county. While cases are up considerably in Sampson, the percent positive has dipped, the alert shows.
The Dec. 22 update for the COVID-19 County Alert System revealed that nearly two-thirds of North Carolina counties are currently sites of “critical community spread.” There are now 65 red counties, 27 orange counties, and only eight yellow counties. The previous Dec. 8 update showed 48 red counties, 34 orange counties, and 18 yellow counties.
The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.
To meet critical, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.
According to the new alert system report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 908, up from the 657.9 in the Dec. 8 report and the 574.5 in the Nov. 23 report. The new 14-day percent positive in Sampson is 9.1%, down from the 10.3% in the last report.