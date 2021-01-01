County surpasses 5K virus positives

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases

Sampson County has surpassed 5,000 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, with another three dozen new cases added to the tally Thursday, according to reports from local health officials.

There have been 13,889 COVID-19 tests performed as of Thursday, Dec. 31, an increase of 88 over Wednesday’s numbers, which were the first provided in a week since Dec. 23. From that total, 8,848 have been negative (up 52 from Wednesday) to go along with 5,041 positives (an increase of 36 from Wednesday).

Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 total 59.

The Sampson County Health Department began administering COVID vaccine allocations on Wednesday morning (see related story on today’s front page).

Based upon distribution prioritization guidance approved the State and developed by the National Academy of Medicine Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 and CDC Advisory Committee Immunization Practice, the first vaccines were administered to healthcare workers and providers (identified as group 1a).

“It will be some time before vaccines are offered broadly to the general public, so citizens are reminded of the important of social distancing, handwashing and mask-wearing to curb the spread of the COVID virus,” a county statement read.

Nearly 300 people had been vaccinated in Sampson County as of Tuesday, according to numbers provided via a weekly report provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Those vaccinations continued Wednesday at the Sampson County Health Department.

Statewide as of noon Thursday, the total laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in North Carolina totaled 539,545, which amounts to 6,715 newly-reported cases since the previous day.

NCDHHS noted that technical issues with the NC COVID reporting system resulted in higher cases and test data on Wednesday (there were 8,551 new cases) because data was processed later. Data reported on Wednesday is higher as it represents 36 hours of data, and data reported on Thursday may be lower as it will represent 12 hours of data, state officials said.

As of Thursday, the state tallied 6,748 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the NCDHHS Dashboard. According to figures provided by health officials, 3,493 people are hospitalized, an increase of 154 from Wednesday’s numbers. There were approximately 6.9 million tests performed across North Carolina as of noon Thursday, the figures show.

Vaccination plan

On Wednesday, the NCDHHS shared an updated rollout plan for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced it had updated its vaccination plan to align with new federal recommendations issued last week. The changes simplify the vaccine process and continue the state’s commitment to first protect health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“While there is still much to do, we head into 2021 with a powerful tool to stop this pandemic– vaccines,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “However, because supplies are very limited, it’s going to be several months before vaccines are widely available to everyone. Until most people are vaccinated, everyone needs to continue to wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash their hands.”

Because vaccine supplies are currently limited, states must make vaccine available in phases. On Dec. 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released updated interim vaccine prioritization recommendations for the next phases of vaccinations. North Carolina’s updated plan is outlined below.

• Current Phase — Phase 1a: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents.

Hospitals and local health departments are vaccinating health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19 and those giving vaccines. In addition, the federal government is vaccinating long-term care residents and staff.

• Phase 1b: Adults 75 years or older and frontline essential workers.

The next phase of vaccinations will open in groups.

Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Group 2: Health care and frontline essential workers who are 50 years of age or older.

Group 3: Frontline workers of any age and health care workers of any age, regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients. This phase is anticipated to begin in early January.

The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (firefighters, police), education (child care, teachers, support staff), manufacturing, corrections officers, public transit, grocery store, food and agriculture, and US postal workers.

• Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness.

In this phase, vaccinations will also open in groups.

Group 1: Anyone ages 65-74 years regardless of medical condition or living situation.

Group 2: Anyone 16-64 years with a medical condition that increases risk of severe disease from COVID-19.

Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who has not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.

Group 4: Essential workers as defined by the CDC who have not yet been vaccinated.

• Phase 3: Students.

College, university and high school students 16 or older.

Younger children will only be vaccinated when the vaccine is approved for them.

• Phase 4: Finally, anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one.

All vaccine providers are expected to ensure that vaccine is administered equitably within each group.

NCDHHS has a specific focus on building trust with historically marginalized populations, the agency stated.

“Longstanding and continuing racial and ethnic injustices in our health care system contribute to lack of trust in vaccines. The department is partnering with trusted leaders and organizations to provide accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines to all North Carolinians and ensure equitable access to vaccines,” a statement from NCDHHS read.

Vaccinations ongoing locally

Vaccination data is now being provided to show how many people — by county of residence and across the state — have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A new vaccination report was released Tuesday that showed 63,571 people across North Carolina have now received the first vaccination dose.

The data reflects vaccinations administered between Dec. 14-28. The state is currently in the first phase (Phase 1a) of giving the vaccine to healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents. Data for people who have received the second dose of the vaccine will be added in January.

From that total, 287 have been in Sampson County, the state numbers show. There can be a 72-hour lag in data reported to state. The vaccination data is expected to be updated every Tuesday, according to the state.

Sampson’s status was recently downgraded from “critical community spread” to “substantial community spread.”

Last week, Sampson Regional Medical Center received its first allotment of 300 doses of the vaccine. For the hospital’s first vaccination event, more than 60 people eligible in the first-priority tier filled available spots. Vaccinations for healthcare workers and medical staff were continuing this week. The Sampson County Health Department began being administering vaccinations Wednesday for frontline workers.

The federal government outlined a phased approach for vaccine distribution, which includes healthcare workers and first responders getting vaccines first. Sampson Regional Medical Center is appointed by the state as an administrator of the vaccine and is following its guidance, hospital officials said.

After the new year, hospital officials are aiming to open a clinic location where the vaccine can be administered to others in that first priority phase. Vaccines will be available to the public during the second and third phases of distribution, with those phases targeting adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness first, then students and critical industry workers.

To notify people as quickly as possible if they have tested positive for or been exposed to someone with COVID-19, the NCDHHS, in cooperation with local health departments, is expanding how it contacts people, the agency announced last week. All residents who have provided cell phone or email addresses will receive an automatic text or email message to connect people to follow-up resources and supports.

People receiving a text or email will be directed to a secure website that provides additional information about how to protect themselves and their loved ones, how to get support if needed to safely isolate, and how to contact someone immediately for additional information.

Evictions moratorium extended

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 184, extending North Carolina’s evictions moratorium through Jan. 31, 2021. Research shows that eviction moratoriums help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

States that let their eviction moratoriums lapse saw a COVID-19 incidence rate that was 1.6 times higher than states that kept a moratorium in place, N.C. officials said.

“Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices. This Order will help them stay in their homes, which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus,” Cooper said.

The order clarifies and expands the federal eviction moratorium, which was extended by Congress until January 31, 2021. With many people struggling financially due to this pandemic, this Order halts evictions for nonpayment of rent.

In North Carolina, an estimated 485,000 adults in rental housing reported that they are not caught up on rent and nearly three million adults reported difficulty in covering usual household expenses, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The order also extends protections for individuals applying for assistance through the state’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program. This program assists North Carolinians facing financial hardship by providing rent and utility payments directly to landlords and utility companies. Over 21,000 renters have been notified that they will receive rent or utility payment help and award notices totaling $37.4 million have been issued as the HOPE Program continues to provide more assistance to its applicants.

The order received approval from the Council of State.

The state is also under a Modified Stay at Home Order until at least Jan. 8, 2021, which requires people to be home between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

County out of the ‘red’

According to last week’s update of the COVID-19 County Alert System, Sampson County is now orange, indicating “substantial community spread,” downgraded from its previous red classification indicating “critical community spread.” The remaining yellow tier shows “significant community spread.”

The system uses a combination of case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county. While cases are up considerably in Sampson, the percent positive has dipped, the alert shows.

The Dec. 22 update for the COVID-19 County Alert System revealed that nearly two-thirds of North Carolina counties are currently sites of “critical community spread.” There are now 65 red counties, 27 orange counties, and only eight yellow counties. The previous Dec. 8 update showed 48 red counties, 34 orange counties, and 18 yellow counties.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet critical, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.

According to the new alert system report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 908, up from the 657.9 in the Dec. 8 report and the 574.5 in the Nov. 23 report. The new 14-day percent positive in Sampson is 9.1%, down from the 10.3% in the last report.