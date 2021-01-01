CCS permits virtual student re-entry

There will potentially be 104 high school students returning from virtual to face-to-face instruction during the second semester of school, so Clinton City Schools is discussing classroom sizes and bus capacity for their return.

According to CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, students and parents have made inquires to Clinton High School Principal Susan Westerbeek about either returning to school from the virtual-only plan or going virtual from the face-to-face plan.

On the other hand, any students who have felt uncomfortable with face-to-face instruction and asked to go virtual have been allowed to do so. Students can return to face-to-face during the next semester.

“Clinton CS continues to work with our families and stakeholders during this unprecedented time to accommodate individual needs while adhering to the governor’s orders and strict safety protocols,” Johnson commented. “We look forward to having additional students in the building at CHS and will continue doing whatever it takes to meet the learning needs of all students.”

A possible limitation for students returning to face-to-face instruction is bus capacity. With Plan B, the middle school and high school must maintain social distancing. On the bus, social distancing means one individual per seat. Right now, the high school has four buses.

“Those buses are nowhere near being close to full,” Johnson explained. “But we do know that bus capacity could be an issue. We are looking at potentially bringing back more students for the second semester.”

The signup sheet under Google showed the Clinton City Schools Board of Education preliminary numbers regarding how many high school students will return to school in the upcoming semester. A total of 104 have chosen to come back to school and, of those, 47 will need to ride the bus, the numbers show. The rest of those students will have different modes of transportation to school.

“Now, these 104 students are totally virtual and they have been totally virtual all semester,” Johnson commented. “So the administration is working to determine if all requests can be accommodating.”

Plan A allows all students to return back to school and elementary students now have that option. Plan B allows for the students to be virtual or face-to-face. If they are face-to-face students, they are split up and half the students go to school for two days and the other three are spent virtually. The other half of the students do the same thing but on different days or cohorts. Plan C is a virtual-only school plan.

“It could potentially be a concern because we only have 28 buses in our district,” Johnson noted. “That is gonna be the issue at the high school is bus capacity, not seating. So the 104 seating capacity, I think Mrs. Westerbeek feels she can accommodate them.”

Johnson noted that buses that run in the morning can run a second route before high school class time begins. The high school starts later in the day than the middle and elementary schools. He also stated that bus ridership has drastically changed this year from other years since some parents have looked into alternative ways to get their children to school.