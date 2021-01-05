Church hosts ongoing COVID testing

The Rev. Thaddeus Godwin and members of Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church are looking forward to doing their part in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Free testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the church, located at 401 Lisbon St., Clinton.

“I think this service is needed because there’s so many people that don’t have an opportunity to get to some of the test sites,” Godwin said. “We’re right here locally, close to the area, so anybody can come. I think it’s wonderful for the people to have a facility and just walk up and get their test.”

Community leaders such as Godwin are stressing the importance of receiving a test as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in Sampson County and throughout North Carolina. As of Monday afternoon, more than 570,000 COVID-19 cases were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Throughout the United States, the total cases are 20.8 million, with 352,000 deaths reported.

Patients seeking testing are required to bring their identification and insurance information. Signs will be available to guide visitors to the back of the church with directions to ring a bell for service. Testing is being conducted by the Accu Medical Center, based out of Raleigh.

For more information, contact church officials at 910-592-3554.