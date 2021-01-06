Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 29 — Angela Michele Strickland, 49, of 102 Drag Strip Road, Clinton, was charged with concealment of merchandise. No bond set; court date is Feb. 23.

• Dec. 29 — Michelle L. Jacobs, 43, of 211 E. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Written promise; court date is Feb. 17.

• Dec. 29 — Addison Lee Ellington, 21, of 67 Puryear Lane, Dunn, was charged with protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 2.

• Dec. 29 — Michael Grider, 24, of 1060 N. Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 8.

• Dec. 29 — Thomas Wayne Robinson, 50, of 833 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 30 — Derick Manuel Martinez Ponce, 19, of 60 Piano Lane, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 16.

• Dec. 30 — Ervin Nerman Robinson, 85, of 821 Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. No bond set; court date is Feb. 2.

• Dec. 30 — Crystal Eseralda Garcia, 26, of 5042 Selma Ridge Road, Fayetteville, was charged with speeding, driving without headlamps, no operator’s license, failure to return property and communicating threats. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 17.

• Dec. 30 — Harrison Tyler Lambert, 28, of 743 Vander Road, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats and trespassing. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 15.

• Dec. 31 — Blake Thomas Crumpler, 30, of 1211 Old Harvey Sutton Road, Mount Olive, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 31 — James Marcus Royal, 49, of 13295 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with allowing livestock to run at large. No bond set; court date is Jan. 20.

• Dec. 31 — Dominic Deshaun Ernest Hill, 21, of 1002 Renfrow Road, Clinton, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and failure to stop at stop sign. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 29.

• Dec. 31 — Jessica Mckinney, 32, of 2948 Dobbin Holmes Road, Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 31 — David Wayne Smith, 35, of 1201 Wade Smith Road, Garland, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. No bond set; court date is Feb. 17.

• Dec. 31 — Daunte Taylor Hill, 24, of 501 Harper House Road, Four Oaks, was charged with resisting public officer, no operator’s license, driving/allowing to drive with no registration, speeding and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 15.

• Dec. 31 — Alejandro Vazquez Benitez, 32, of 250 Traci Lane, Dunn, was charged with driving under the influence and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 25.

• Jan. 1 — Adam Price Ryals, 40, of 6050 Suttontown Road, Faison, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 2.

• Jan. 1 — Calixto Velasquez, 40, of 494 Strickland Crossroads Road, Four Oaks, was charged with driving while impaired, aggressive driving and no operator’s license. Bondset at $1,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 1 — Jessica Elizabeth Williams, 35, of 1831 Sharpe Road, Greensboro, was charged with communicating threats, first degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 1 — Dulce Hernandez-Lopez, 26, of 208 Livingston Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse, driving while license revoked and child restraint violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 1 — Antionette Virginia Evans, 30, of 708 Sampson Homes, Clinton, was charged with false report to police station. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 1 — Anthony Reid Armatys, 28, of 1134 Grady Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 1 — Wayne Anthony McNeill, 56, of 455 Tram Road, Clinton, was charged with open container and public consumption. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 2 — Jonathan Shannon Woody, 35, of 425 Crystal Road, Hampstead, was charged with second degree trespass, communicating threats and misdemeanor stalking. No bond set; court date is Feb. 1.

• Jan. 2 — Ana Carina Pliego, 32, of 53 Tonia Lane, Clinton, was charged with aid and abet impaired driving and allow unlicensed to drive. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 28.

• Jan. 2 — Ciara Williams, 37, of 523 Murphy Fork Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with failure to return property. No bond set; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 3 — Anthony Devin Lacass, 19, of 600 W. North St., Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and felony larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 3 — Najamon Jyikeen Blue, 26, of 906 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Feb. 9.

• Jan. 3 — Tony Demilo Brown, 33, of 392 Hearty Road, Lumberton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 4 — Marion Kareen Patterson, 37, of 774 Sweet Home Church Road, Elizabethtown, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and rear lamp violation. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 4 — Zachary Tanner Thornton, 27, of 687 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 4 — Roy Lee Boykin III, 29, of 157 Tranquil Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, resisting arrest/hinder and delay, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, displaying fictitious registration placard, failure to apply for new title and unsafe movement violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 4 — Joey Eugene Ginn, 47, of 212 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 2.

• Jan. 4 — John Mark Jones, 58, of 2597 MJ Johnson Road, Turkey, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 4 — Dustin Lance Brewington, 35, of 206 Smith Key Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting/concealment goods and larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 27.

