Gilmore sworn in as judge

In front of family, lawyer Robert Gilmore placed a hand on the Bible and raised the other while wearing a suit. After taking an oath, he will now walk into the district court in his judge’s robe.

The Sampson County native was sworn in on New Year’s Day to become a judge for the District 4, Seat 5 position. When Gilmore sits on the bench, he will be serving the counties of Sampson, Duplin, Jones and Onslow. His journey towards this moment began after winning a November election, where the Republican candidate received the most votes in all four areas.

“I want to thank all of my supporters and the voters,” Gilmore said. “This was a group effort. We had volunteers, donors, and the community ready to help make this happen, and it would not have without them.”

Gilmore grew up in the Keener area and is a graduate of Hobbton High School. He continued his education at Campbell University, where he was the valedictorian of the law class. After earning his degrees, he became a prosecutor for the state in Anson and Harnett counties before serving as violent crimes prosecutor, gaining case experience with murders, rapes, armed robberies, and other criminal matters.

Henry L. Stevens IV, resident superior court judge, administered the oath. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the audience consisted of immediate family members. Ross Holland, of the Sampson County Bar, presented Gilmore to the court for the oath.

“Robert will do a great job as judge,” Holland stated. “We all know he’s a smart guy. He graduated valedictorian of his law school class. But, he also has a head full of common sense, and that’s what this job takes a lot of. It’s rare that you get both the book sense and common sense together, but Robert has it and will serve us well as a judge.”

While making remarks, Gilmore said that only in America could someone like him, not born of privilege or from a political family, aspire to serve as a judge and achieve it. Gilmore added that he was not an extraordinary person, but rather an “ordinary person surrounded by extraordinary people throughout his district that believed a conservative court was necessary.”

He also thanked his family and supporters that could not attend because of COVID-19 protocols. During the event, Judge Billy Sutton also spoke about his relationship with Gilmore, going back to his daughter, who attended high school with Gilmore and predicted that he’ll have a successful career. Stevens added that Gilmore’s skill and ability in the courtroom will translate to his judicial position.

Gilmore held court for the first time Monday in Sampson County as a judge. He said it was an honor to do so in his home county.

“Once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, I would encourage the public to attend court,” he said. “This is your courtroom, and it is the people’s court.”