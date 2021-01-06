Riots overtake U.S. Capitol

Rouzer With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo | Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON — Congressman David Rouzer joined more than 30 of his Republican colleagues Wednesday and issued a statement challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory before a riot interrupted the process.

The announcement was made before a joint session of Congress to confirm the results of the presidential election in November. According to reports from the Associated Press, angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and obstructed the proceedings. People were directed to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda. The Pentagon said about 1,100 District of Columbia National Guard members were being mobilized to help support law enforcement at the Capitol.

“Thank you to all who have reached out,” Rouzer said Wednesday afternoon amid the chaos. “My staff and I are safe. The lawlessness witnessed at the Capitol today is despicable and should be condemned in the strongest possible way. This is not who we are as a nation. A vigorous debate and differences of opinion should never — ever — be an excuse for lawlessness and violence. Praying for our Capitol Police, other law enforcement personnel and those injured today.”

Biden won the Electoral College 306-232 and will be inaugurated Jan. 20. With claims of voter fraud, Trump received support of Republican allies in the House and the Senate. Before the joint message was released Wednesday, Rouzer expressed his personal opinion about the matter in press release.

“I will be among those objecting to the Electoral College votes of several states Jan. 6,” Rouzer said Monday. “When more than a third of the American public — including 17 percent of Democrats based on a recent Reuters poll — do not believe in the integrity of the election, truth and transparency deserve to be heard. When there are wide-spread and grave concerns, I do not believe our Founders intended Congress to be an automatic rubber stamp of approval of a state’s votes. Election integrity is a foundational matter that needs to be ensured.”

According to Associated Press reports, several thousand of Trump’s supporters attended a rally near the White House Wednesday. The crowd cheered when he said, “We will stop the steal.” That’s been the rallying cry of protests against the election results. The joint session of Congress, required by law, convened at 1 p.m. before a watchful, restless nation — months after the election, two weeks before the inauguration’s traditional peaceful transfer of power and against the backdrop of a surging COVID-19 pandemic.

The session also comes as overnight results from Georgia’s runoff elections put Democrats within reach of a Senate majority. With the Senate results from Georgia streaming in, Trump amplified his pleas to stay in office as a veto check on Democrats. The country “NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER,” he tweeted after Raphael Warnock won one of runoff election seats. It’s not the first time lawmakers have challenged results. Democrats did in 2017 and 2005. But the intensity of Trump’s challenge is like nothing in modern times, and an outpouring of current and elected GOP officials warn the showdown is sowing distrust in government and eroding Americans’ faith in democracy.

In the joint statement released Wednesday, GOP representatives stated that they will vote to sustain objections to slates of electors submitted by states. They believe it violated the Constitution in the presidential election of 2020. On Dec. 10, they filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of 126 Members of Congress, in which the court was urged to immediately address four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Because the Framers of our Constitution recognized elections were susceptible to corruption, they created the Electoral College as a safeguard and expressly empowered state legislatures to ensure the integrity of our unique election system,” they stated. “Only the state legislatures were given the authority to direct the manner of appointing presidential electors.”

For the four states, they added they stated that legislatures did enact detailed rules and procedures by which those states were to determine their electors. However, as in explained in the amicus brief, in the months preceding the 2020 election, they stated that those well-established rules and procedures were deliberately changed by a variety of other officials, including governors, secretaries of state, election officials, judges, and private parties.

“That usurpation of the legislatures’ sole authority, delegated by the Constitution, was a primary reason why the election of 2020 became riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities,” the Republicans stated. “National polls indicate a large percentage of Americans now have serious doubts about not just the outcome of the current presidential contest, but also the future reliability of our election system itself. We share these grave concerns. However, as it pertains to our constitutional duty as Members of Congress on Jan. 6, we have no express authority or ability to independently prove the many allegations of fraud in the subject states.”

Their colleagues cited the 12th Amendment and said Congress only has one narrow role in the presidential election process, which is to count the electoral votes submitted by states. However, they believe their friends overlooked a “critical, first principal” and that the assertion is only true if Congress is convinced that the electoral votes did not violate a provision regarding the constitution and electors, mentioned in the statement.

“In our unique system, Congress is positioned as the last bulwark in a presidential election to ensure the Constitution has been followed,” the statement said. “Indeed, just two decades ago, the Supreme Court plainly acknowledged this important deliberative role of Congress.”

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome, according to previous reports. All the states have certified results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials.

Vice President Mike Pence was watched while he stepped on the dais to preside over the joint session in the House chamber. For the ceremonial process, his role is to open sealed envelopes from the states after they are carried in mahogany boxes used for the occasion, and reading the results aloud. According to AP reports, he was under growing pressure from Trump to overturn the will of the voters and tip the results in the president’s favor, despite having no legal power to affect the outcome.

“Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

But Pence, in a statement shortly before presiding, defied Trump, saying he could not claim “unilateral authority” to reject the electoral votes that make Biden president. On Wednesday afternoon, Trump urged supporters to “go home” in a video message. It was issued more than two hours after protestors began storming the Capitol.

Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business.”