Smith elected to serve as Minority Whip

State legislator Rep. Raymond E. Smith, Jr., of Goldsboro, has been elected Minority Whip by the N.C. House Democratic caucus in the North Carolina General Assembly.

The Democratic caucus voted unanimously for Smith, a second term Democrat who serves House District 21 in Sampson and Wayne counties. The caucus also selected Democrats Rep. Amos Quick, serving District 58, Rep. Deb Butler, serving District 18, and Rep. Susan Fisher, serving District 114.

Minority Whips are part of the Democratic caucus’ leadership and are responsible for maintaining communications regarding various topics among caucus members, tracking vote counts on pending issues, ensuring attendance of members for votes and quorum calls, and helping new members to assimilate.

“It is with sincere gratitude and humble appreciation of the vote of confidence from my colleagues to become one of their leaders, that I am truly honored,” Smith stated. “I am here to serve.”

Smith was re-elected in November 2020 to serve his second full term in the House. Prior to serving in the General Assembly, Smith was the at-large member and vice chairman of the Wayne County Board of Education. He was first elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, after the retirement of former longtime Rep. Larry M. Bell.

Smith currently serves on several House committees, including Appropriations, Appropriations Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Military and Veterans Affairs and the House Select Committee on Disaster Relief and Transportation.

New committee assignments are expected in January, said Susan Thompson, legislative assistant to Rep. Smith.