Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 5 — Paul Cameron Lambert, 29, of 304 Ridgeway St., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and order for arrest on a charge of misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 5 — Lisa Carr Davis, 47, of 210 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 5 — Shemar Mikequiel Tucker, 19, of 955 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $27,500; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 5 — Abigail Patridge, 23, of 382 Cedar Lake Lane, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 6 — Jonathan Tyree Lane, 27, of 408 E. Trade St., Calypso, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, breaking and entering and simple assault. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 6 — Joseph Lee Hunt, 48, of 6823 Mangrove Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 6 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 55, of 164 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 6 — Kymxverlee Zhaniraxh Mack, 55, of 5474 Lynbrook St., Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrant with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 7 — Jamy Nicole Aycock, 41, of 651 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, fictitious title, driving/allowing to drive a motor vehicle with no registration and no liability insurance. Bond set at $4,000; court date is March 9.

• Jan. 7 — Ray Anthony Joyner, 52, of 68 Weeping Willow Lane, Clinton, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 27.

• Jan. 7 — Amelia Nichole Howard, 31, of 5040 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, was charged with breaking and entering, attempted larceny and assault on a government official. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 22.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.