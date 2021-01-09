Jersey Mike’s set to open

Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Sampson Crossing.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is making its way to the City of Clinton and it is set to open its doors in March.

According to Jersey Mike’s Subs franchisee Charlie Farris, the Jersey Mike’s Subs in Clinton is currently under construction. The Clinton location is scheduled to open between March 10 and 17.

“Jersey Mike’s makes the best sub sandwich on the planet, and we want to bring that to the Clinton community,” Farris commented. “We have two very experienced local managers that will run the Clinton location and Warsaw location. This is a tremendous opportunity for them to build their own brand, too. We are so excited to be coming to Clinton.”

Farris stated that his group owns and operates eight other Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in Sanford, Chapel Hill and Wilmington.

According to the co-owner, the Clinton location will employ 15-20 people. It will be located at 1275 Sunset Ave., Clinton, out front of Sampson Crossing. The new location is between Game Stop and Little Caesars. The Warsaw location will be located at 2701 W NC-24, Warsaw, NC 28398. It will open a month or two after Clinton’s location. It will be a drive-through location.

“In college, I answered the question, ‘what would you do if you could do the same thing every single day’ — my answer was inviting and hosting friends for a meal,” Farris stated of why he owns and operates his own business. “So the natural career path was to open a restaurant. Then I found Jersey Mike’s, which serves the best sub sandwich I’ve ever had, and has an amazing company culture that takes care of its employees and gives back to its community. It was a perfect fit.”

Farris stated that he Jersey Mike’s Subs with Jason Kesler, from Wilmington. He has owned his own business for 11 years. Farris was born and raised in Wilson. He went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and he now lives in Chapel Hill.

“We make cold subs sliced fresh to order and piled high with meat, cheese and fresh produce,” Farris said of the Jersey Mike’s Subs menu. “We also make the best steak and chicken cheesesteaks I’ve ever had, grilled fresh to order.”

The full menu can be found at www.jerseymikes.com/menu.

