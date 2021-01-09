Crowds expected for vaccine

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases
Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases
Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases
Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases
Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases
Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases
Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases
Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases
As COVID-19 cases reach yet another high mark, with 10,000 new cases reported on consecutive days across the state and Sampson on Friday reporting its highest single-day total with 172, state and local officials have renewed pleas for public vigilance while vaccines roll out for the elderly population.
State and federal public health advisory committees are recommending first protecting healthcare workers, people at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying due to COVID-19, and those at high-risk of exposure. At this time, there are not enough vaccines for everyone to be vaccinated at once, local health officials said, so Sampson County residents age 75 and older have been identified as top priority among the public.
It will take many months to vaccinate everyone who wants it, local officials said. A mass vaccination event is scheduled next week for the elderly population in Sampson.
The Sampson County Health Department will hold a drive-through mass vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.
Vaccinations will be available only for those persons aged 75 and older, in accordance with the state’s revised 1b vaccine prioritization effective Dec. 30. Vaccinations will be free and provided on a first-come, first-served basis that day and as available vaccine supplies allow. Participants are encouraged to bring verification of date of birth.
Local health officials are expecting a high turnout at the event.
The parking lot of the Expo Center will open at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. Access will not be allowed until then. Persons who have had any vaccine in the last 14 days will not be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine at this event. Future clinics will be scheduled for those unable to be vaccinated.
Additionally, Sampson Regional Medical Center will open its vaccine clinic by appointment only and based on available vaccine supply.
The vaccine clinic is located in the Sampson Regional Medical Park at 522 Beaman St., Clinton (directly across from the main hospital entrance, left of Huff Orthopedics). The COVID-19 vaccine is free and does not require proof of insurance; however, eligible individuals should bring an ID or some verification of residence and date of birth. Appointments can be scheduled online by visiting www.SampsonRMC.org/VaccinateSampson.
Just hours after receiving its initial supply of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 22, the hospital began vaccinating its own healthcare workers who were eligible in the first priority tier. As the hospital moves forward with vaccinating the community according to the state’s guidance, individuals in the 1a group (healthcare workers, etc.) are still invited to receive the vaccine.
For more information about Sampson Regional Medical Center’s effort to Vaccinate Sampson, please visit www.SampsonRMC.org/VaccinateSampson.
There have already been 180,000 doses given out across the state, officials said Friday, noting that in the previous 24 hours alone, 20,000 shots went into arms. Large vaccination events were being facilitated across North Carolina, many scheduled to start at the beginning of next week.
The first National Guard teams to support vaccination will be reporting early next week to serve in Forsyth County and with Albemarle Regional Health Services, a public health agency that serves eight counties in Northeast North Carolina. Additional teams from the National Guard are being assembled and will be deployed based on the local needs of county partners, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) stated.
“Our state leaders are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine when your turn comes,” the agency stated. “It’s safe and it’s free. In addition to the 3Ws, our best chance to end this pandemic is for most of the population to receive the vaccine. You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. You may have temporary reactions like a sore arm, headache, or feeling tired and achy for a day or two after receiving the vaccine.”
Information about vaccines can be obtained at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
On Friday, Sampson County reported another death attributed to COVID-19, along with 172 more cases, to bring the new case total to 428 in this county so far in 2021.
In Sampson, there were 14,661 COVID-19 tests performed as of Friday (up 256 from Thursday). From that total, 9,192 have been negative (up 84) to go along with 5,469 positives.
Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 now total 68.
Statewide as of noon Friday, the total laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in North Carolina totaled 602,774, which amounts to 10,028 newly-reported cases. There were 10,398 new cases reported Thursday.
As of Friday, the state tallied 7,328 deaths due to COVID-19, up 115 from Thursday, according to the NCDHHS Dashboard. According to the agency’s numbers, 3,960 people are hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday.
Sampson back in the red
The Jan. 6 update for the COVID-19 County Alert System revealed that most of North Carolina counties are currently sites of “critical community spread,” including Sampson.
There are now 84 red counties, 12 orange counties and only four yellow counties, compared to the 65 red, 27 orange, and eight yellow counties in the Dec. 22 report.
The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.
To meet critical, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.
According to the Jan. 6 alert system report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people was 812.2, down from the 908 in the Dec. 22 report. The 14-day percent positive in Sampson was 11%, up from the 9.1% in the Dec. 22 report.
Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals.
Earlier this week, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued her first ever Secretarial Directive with immediate actions for North Carolinians to take to save lives and slow the spread of the virus. It calls on North Carolinians to stay home except for essential activities and avoid gathering, especially indoors, with people who do not live with them.
Gov. Roy Cooper also extended a Modified Stay-At-Home order for three weeks. A statewide mask requirement is also still in effect.
The Stay-At-Home order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, have capacity limits and are required to close by 10 p.m.
In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.
Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.