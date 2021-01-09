Crowds expected for vaccine

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases

As COVID-19 cases reach yet another high mark, with 10,000 new cases reported on consecutive days across the state and Sampson on Friday reporting its highest single-day total with 172, state and local officials have renewed pleas for public vigilance while vaccines roll out for the elderly population.

State and federal public health advisory committees are recommending first protecting healthcare workers, people at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying due to COVID-19, and those at high-risk of exposure. At this time, there are not enough vaccines for everyone to be vaccinated at once, local health officials said, so Sampson County residents age 75 and older have been identified as top priority among the public.

It will take many months to vaccinate everyone who wants it, local officials said. A mass vaccination event is scheduled next week for the elderly population in Sampson.

The Sampson County Health Department will hold a drive-through mass vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

Vaccinations will be available only for those persons aged 75 and older, in accordance with the state’s revised 1b vaccine prioritization effective Dec. 30. Vaccinations will be free and provided on a first-come, first-served basis that day and as available vaccine supplies allow. Participants are encouraged to bring verification of date of birth.

Local health officials are expecting a high turnout at the event.

The parking lot of the Expo Center will open at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. Access will not be allowed until then. Persons who have had any vaccine in the last 14 days will not be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine at this event. Future clinics will be scheduled for those unable to be vaccinated.

Additionally, Sampson Regional Medical Center will open its vaccine clinic by appointment only and based on available vaccine supply.

The vaccine clinic is located in the Sampson Regional Medical Park at 522 Beaman St., Clinton (directly across from the main hospital entrance, left of Huff Orthopedics). The COVID-19 vaccine is free and does not require proof of insurance; however, eligible individuals should bring an ID or some verification of residence and date of birth. Appointments can be scheduled online by visiting www.SampsonRMC.org/VaccinateSampson.

Just hours after receiving its initial supply of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 22, the hospital began vaccinating its own healthcare workers who were eligible in the first priority tier. As the hospital moves forward with vaccinating the community according to the state’s guidance, individuals in the 1a group (healthcare workers, etc.) are still invited to receive the vaccine.

For more information about Sampson Regional Medical Center’s effort to Vaccinate Sampson, please visit www.SampsonRMC.org/VaccinateSampson.

There have already been 180,000 doses given out across the state, officials said Friday, noting that in the previous 24 hours alone, 20,000 shots went into arms. Large vaccination events were being facilitated across North Carolina, many scheduled to start at the beginning of next week.

The first National Guard teams to support vaccination will be reporting early next week to serve in Forsyth County and with Albemarle Regional Health Services, a public health agency that serves eight counties in Northeast North Carolina. Additional teams from the National Guard are being assembled and will be deployed based on the local needs of county partners, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) stated.

“Our state leaders are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine when your turn comes,” the agency stated. “It’s safe and it’s free. In addition to the 3Ws, our best chance to end this pandemic is for most of the population to receive the vaccine. You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. You may have temporary reactions like a sore arm, headache, or feeling tired and achy for a day or two after receiving the vaccine.”

Information about vaccines can be obtained at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

On Friday, Sampson County reported another death attributed to COVID-19, along with 172 more cases, to bring the new case total to 428 in this county so far in 2021.

In Sampson, there were 14,661 COVID-19 tests performed as of Friday (up 256 from Thursday). From that total, 9,192 have been negative (up 84) to go along with 5,469 positives.

Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 now total 68.

Statewide as of noon Friday, the total laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in North Carolina totaled 602,774, which amounts to 10,028 newly-reported cases. There were 10,398 new cases reported Thursday.

As of Friday, the state tallied 7,328 deaths due to COVID-19, up 115 from Thursday, according to the NCDHHS Dashboard. According to the agency’s numbers, 3,960 people are hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday.

Sampson back in the red

The Jan. 6 update for the COVID-19 County Alert System revealed that most of North Carolina counties are currently sites of “critical community spread,” including Sampson.

There are now 84 red counties, 12 orange counties and only four yellow counties, compared to the 65 red, 27 orange, and eight yellow counties in the Dec. 22 report.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet critical, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.

According to the Jan. 6 alert system report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people was 812.2, down from the 908 in the Dec. 22 report. The 14-day percent positive in Sampson was 11%, up from the 9.1% in the Dec. 22 report.

Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals.

Earlier this week, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued her first ever Secretarial Directive with immediate actions for North Carolinians to take to save lives and slow the spread of the virus. It calls on North Carolinians to stay home except for essential activities and avoid gathering, especially indoors, with people who do not live with them.

Gov. Roy Cooper also extended a Modified Stay-At-Home order for three weeks. A statewide mask requirement is also still in effect.

The Stay-At-Home order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, have capacity limits and are required to close by 10 p.m.

In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

