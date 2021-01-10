‘A new gym’ coming to Union

Construction crews make repairs to the Union Intermediate School gymnasium. File Photo | Sampson Independent Progress continues at Union Intermediate School. File Photo | Sampson Independent

At Union Intermediate School, Tanya Robinson-Freeman enjoys making sure students stay active and learn healthy habits in and out of classrooms.

For a health and physical education teacher like Robinson-Freeman, a gymnasium feels like a home away from home. Jan. 13 will mark one year since the one at Union Intermediate has been closed. In 2020, a microburst collapsed a roof over the stage area, when severe weather struck.

“I’ve tried as much as possible to make classes enjoyable, but dealing with a pandemic, and the loss of the gym has truly proven to be difficult at times,” Robinson-Freeman said. “But I continue to research best practices and be as creative as possible. My students deserve it.”

A new gym could be ready before the end of the 2020-2021 school year, if plans stay on track.

Last year, officials from Sampson County Schools took swift action to recover with support from the community. During the stormy day, Wendy Smith’s fifth-grade class was in the gym preparing for a basketball lesson when the gym was hit. Three students were transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Under the leadership of Lethia Lee, now a county commissioner, the class received a special visit and donations from caring people in the area. The Apex Leadership Company, a character-building initiative, raised funds to replace equipment.

Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services, said work will probably be finished in a couple of months. Along with leaders from the district, Hammond is thrilled with the improvements so far.

“We’re going to be excited about getting it finished and finally being able to get where there’s actual nails being driven and blocks being laid to get it back in operation for our youngins. They’ve been without it for close to a year now. The school is going to be real excited with the gym once we get finished with it.”

Some of the setbacks that precluded the construction from being completed within a year included inclement weather, the COVID-19 pandemic, and work schedules. The work is being handled by Belfor Property Restoration, a Michigan-based company, with offices in North Carolina. Belfor specializes in restoring buildings destroyed by fires, water, hurricanes, and tornadoes. The estimated cost is about $960,000.

“I’m happy with it,” Hammond said. “They’ve done a great job. We would like to finish a little bit quicker, but there’s so many engineering controls that had to go into that project because the building was so old.”

Those steps involved inspections, communicating with officials from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and other engineering aspects. Others include replacement of damaged walls. Electrical and fire alarm panel installation will begin soon along with plumbing and other mechanical tasks.

“The structure, for the most part, has already been built back,” Hammond said. “There has not been any interior finishes yet and the gym floor has not been put down yet.”

A lot of the subfloor had to be repaired, which required removal of the hardwood playing surface. New bleachers are being added as well, along with new paint, stage curtains, and a heating and air system.

“It’s pretty much going to be a completely refinished gym once they get done with it,” he said.

It’s something Robinson-Freeman and teachers are ready to see.

“I am excited about being able to return to the gymnasium,” she said. “A new year, a new gym, and a new opportunity for me to plan and implement fun, creative, and healthy activities for my students.”

