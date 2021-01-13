Sampson DSS receives $371K to aid heating bills

According to the Sampson County Department of Social Services, $371,669 has been allocated this year to their Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), which helps those in need pay their heating bills and is now officially being offered to the public.

Monica Price, Income Maintenance Program manager at DSS, noted that the around 576 people were automatically approved due to the fact that they received LIEAP funds last year, were 60 years of age or older in December, or someone in the household received the Department of Aging services.

The one-time payments are either going to be $300, $400 or $500, according to Price. But it also takes into account the number of individuals in the house, the type of heating they use and their income.

“When they did the pandemic LIEAP in December, they had different criteria,” Price mentioned. “It was based on what type of heating they had. When we did the pandemic LIEAP, which was an automatic payment, we got a separate amount for that. We got $245,343.51 for those funds and we approved, for the December funds under the pandemic, 576 inhabitants. Their payments were $300.”

In December, people were approved for funds based on their heating source. If they used wood, they received $400 and if they used gas they got $300 and those who utilize electronic heating got $500.

For the regular LIEAP, people may be eligible based on the number of people in the home, income and type of heating source. According to Price, the minimum payment may be $300 and the max will be $500. On average people get approved for $300.

All households may apply from now until March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

According to DSS, the target population is the elderly and disabled. It is too early to have a response rate for how many people have called to fill out the application. However, staff members have steadily gotten phone calls related to LIEAP funding. It is up to them to fill out the rest of the application.

“We have a lot of citizens, especially our elderly people, that’s on a set income,” Price stated. “During the winter time, it’s colder and you’re gonna use more heating. Let’s say somebody’s gonna get gas. LP gas is expensive. If my income is $800 and I’ve got to spend $500 then that will keep me from being able to pay my rent and my other bills and this helps. It helps them with the heating costs and it’s very important. We’ve got a lot of people out of work now. You’ve got people that are working part time. This little extra money helps offset some of the money that they have to spend to keep their families warm.”

To apply, access and complete an online application via https://epass.nc.gov/; call the agency to complete the process by phone; fax a paper application; mail a paper application or drop a paper application in the agency’s external drop box.

“We’re having a lot of people call in to do phone applications,” Price explained.

At a minimum, applicants should have the name of the household’s heating vendor and the account number when applying.

“We’re definitely gonna have to know the income for the household, who their main heating vendor is and what their account number is,” Price commented. “The payments go directly to the vendor and is applied directly to their account. It does not go to the people themselves. It is important that they have that information when they call in.”

Vendors can register with DSS if they aren’t already.

“If we do get a vendor that we aren’t already set up with, we contact that vendor to see if they would be interested in enrolling in our program,” Price concluded. “But it is their choice to do.”

DSS looks at unearned and earned income and resources.

Questions about the LIEAP Program can be answered by calling the Sampson County Department of Social Services at 910-592-7131, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The operator will direct callers to the right location.

“We would like people to apply to our program,” Price added. “We have the money to spend. We would like to use it all. We were able to do so last year. Last year we were able to assist 1,200 people. We’re hoping to use all these funds because if we don’t use these funds, they have to be turned back in. We encourage people to call in and apply for the program.”

