A drive for love, peace and justice

America is in a crisis today. We have so much division and confusion. The Voting Rights of every individual have been compromised. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others have made us question our very justice system. Dr. Martin L King said not to “satisfy our thirst for freedom (and justice) by drinking from the cup of hatred and bitterness.” May his life always remind us of that?

We are extending to you a cordial invitation to join us in honoring a man who has done so much for America, especially Black Americans. We must learn to meet our challenges together. Therefore, we at First Missionary Baptist Church will ‘Drive for Love, Peace, and Justice. Let us come together in unity and solidarity to show that we still believe that one day Dr. King’s dream for America will become a Reality; All men are created equal.

The processional will began at the Kemba Building in Warsaw (860 N. Pine St.) on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 9:30 a.m. Everyone will remain in their vehicle. We will practice social distancing. The ‘drive’ will end at First Missionary Baptist Church of Warsaw, 336 W. Hill St., and our parking lot service will begin at 10 a.m.

In 1968, Dr. King asked “Where do we go from here?” Today we are still asking that same question.

All are welcome to help us celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday!

Marie Dixon

Warsaw, NC