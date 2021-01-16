Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 11 — Leslie Denise Norris, 39, of 242 Dixie Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking and stalking. No bond set; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 12 — Robert Lee Fitzpatrick, 55, of 701-C College St., Clinton, was charged with trespassing on public land. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 12 — Ira Bruce Farmer, 24, of 211 Hairr Lane, Salemburg, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and concealed carry of firearm. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 12 — Ashley Smith, 24, of 414 Lyman Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and concealed carry of firearm. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 12.

• Jan. 12 — Dwight Wilson, 58, of Kinston, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 4.

• Jan. 12 — Evelyn Marie De La Cerda, 40, of 4331 Falls Drive, Hope Mills, was charged on out-of-county warrants with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, financial card theft, damage to coin/currency machine, fail to return rental property and served an order for arrest on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $18,500; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 13 — Lonnell Rico Rich, 27, of 272 Gin St., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and expired registration. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 14 — Wayne Anthony McNeill, 56, of 455 Tram Road, Clinton, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond set at $100; court date is March 19.

• Jan. 15 — Christopher Bryan Draughorn, 31, of 290 Woodland Drive, Woodland, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 16.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.