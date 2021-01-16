Vaccinations set to expand

A professional from the Sampson County Health Department gives a shot to a patient during Wednesday’s mass vaccination event for 75 and older residents.
File photo|Sampson Independent
COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases
Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases
Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases
Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases
Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases
Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases
Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases
Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases
Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases
Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases
Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases
Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases
In the wake of an event that saw nearly 600 residents 75 and older receive their vaccination for the COVID-19 virus, Sampson County health officials are now expanding the age group that can potentially be vaccinated to include those 65 and older.
Utilizing updated state guidance on vaccine administration, the Sampson County Health Department announced on Friday that it will start scheduling appointments for the COVID‐19 vaccinations for those aged 65 and older, starting this Tuesday, Jan. 19. County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the MLK Day holiday.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Sampson County COVID‐19 Helpline at 910‐490‐1056, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
”Due to the high volume of incoming phone calls, you may experience a busy signal,” the county notice stated. “Please be patient and try again later. You may also need to leave a message. If you do so, someone will contact you within 24 hours.”
County officials urged residents to be aware that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee the vaccine will be available at that time.
The Health Department is also planning a mass vaccination clinic for the 65 year and older group, which will be publicized next week via Sampson County Government’s social media and website, at www.sampsonnc.com, as well as through the Sampson Independent and its socials.
According to local, state and federal health leaders, the COVID‐19 vaccine is a tested, safe and effective vaccine that is available to all who want it, but supplies may be limited at first. To save lives and slow the spread of COVID‐19, state and federal public health advisories recommend first protecting health care workers caring for patients with COVID‐19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID‐19.
It is encouraged to all to continue to keep practicing the Ws: Wear a Mask, Wait Six Feet Apart, and Wash Your Hands until everyone has a chance to get vaccinated. Those with questions can contact the Sampson County Health Department at 910‐490‐1056 or 910‐592‐1131.
Similarly, Sampson Regional Medical Center’s vaccine clinic is open by appointment only and based on available vaccine supply. Early this week, the hospital released a statement that all of its appointment slots for the vaccine were full, but there is a waitlist. Those on the waitlist should not come to the clinic without an appointment, hospital officials said.
“We’ve had overwhelming response among Sampson County residents age 75-plus who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine. We appreciate your kindness and patience as we work to open more slots based on available vaccine supply,” the SRMC statement read.
“We recognize our scheduling system has created some confusion between confirmed appointments and the waitlist. If you have registered for an appointment with us, please check your email confirmation to clarify that you have a confirmed appointment versus a place on our waitlist,” the statement continued. “At this time, all of our appointment slots are full. If you are on our waitlist, we will keep you there and notify when an opening is available.”
“As much as we would like to vaccinate everyone,” the hospital statement read, “we can only accommodate those with a confirmed appointment.”
Sampson County Health Department’s announcement on Friday comes a day after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that vaccine providers that are ready to expand may vaccinate all health care workers and anyone 65 years and older.
“Doctors, hospitals and local health departments are working hard to get people vaccinated. There may be a wait, but when it’s your spot, take your shot to stay healthy and help us get back to being with family and friends,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We know that people are doing all that they can to learn about the vaccines so they can make the best decision for themselves and their families. It can be hard to know what is true and what can be trusted. We are here to provide you with honest, factual information.”
As part of the ongoing effort to educate North Carolinians about the safety, benefits and importance of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, NCDHHS launched “You have a spot. Take your shot.” The aim is to provide all North Carolinians with information about COVID-19 vaccine development, testing, safety, side-effects and reactions.
Approximately 570 shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were given to patients during Wednesday’s first mass vaccination event open to the public in Sampson. Health Director Wanda Robinson expressed how the drive-through event was a way to meet the needs of the community.
“We’re trying to bring them to a point where it’s more convenient,” Robinson said about distributing the free vaccine. “That’s why it’s important to bring them to a place like this versus going into the health department.”
Kristy Cashwell, immunization coordinator at the Sampson County Health Department, gave the first shot of vaccine to a doctor in December at the health department. The distribution process was part of a first phase of giving the vaccine to healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care staff and residents. On Wednesday, she arranged vaccines for other nurses to give shots.
“I think that I’m most excited about everyone being on the same page about protecting their own health and getting us out of this pandemic,” Cashwell said. “It’s very heartwarming and very touching to be able to serve this many people at one location, at one time. We just thank them very much for coming out and allowing us to do this because getting out of this pandemic is going to be a group effort.”
A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.
Statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 659,840, amounting to 8,914 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 7,933 deaths due to COVID-19, up 108 from Thursday, according to the NCDHHS. According to the agency’s numbers, 3,916 people are hospitalized, down 74 from Thursday.
In Sampson, there were 15,149 COVID-19 tests performed as of Friday (up 90 from Thursday). From that total, 9,360 have been negative (up 20) to go along with 5,789 positives (up 70 from Thursday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 totaled 72 as of Friday, unchanged for days. A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.
