Different kind of high school

As a Lakewood High School senior, this week marked the first time Gloria Watson was allowed to be in classes with other Leopards.

But for students and educators across Sampson County, it’s not the same. Along with other sophomores and upperclassmen, Watson started the 2020-2021 academic year learning from a computer due to safety measures enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although she had a choice to stick with remote learning, she decided to be on campus.

“I wanted to see if the experience was somewhat the same or if I can enjoy high school … or just have a little bit of that back,” Watson said while talking about the missing memories of homecoming and spirit week.

After starting the new year learning from home due to COVID-19, high schoolers from the district were allowed to come back to buildings under a “Plan B” schedule. This includes half of students going to school on Monday and Tuesday and the other group attending Thursday and Friday. Other days will be spent learning remotely, which was a new process for many at the start.

“For me, at first, it was overwhelming,” she said. “It was a confusing, very stressful beginning of the school year. What am I going to do? My life felt like it was crushing down on me in a way. Once I got the hang of things, I said ‘hey, I can do this.’”

Last semester, freshmen were the only high school group allowed to attend each week, since educators felt it was needed to help with the transition from middle school. But the decision kept Watson away from people she considered family.

“You can find friends all over the school. You don’t get that with online learning,” she said. “All you see is a name. You never really get to know the teachers.”

Lakewood High Principal John Goode said it was great to have students back.

“I don’t think I’ve got a teacher in this building who would not like to have every one of them back right now.”

Quite a few students decided to stay with remote learning. On Friday, 75 students were in the building. More than 120 signed up to return earlier during the week. From that group, 84 came to school.

“We’re up in the upper 60th percentile of those who said they wanted to come and actually showing up,” Goode said about other schools with similar numbers. “It’s nice to have them back in the building. We just wish we can get them all back.”

There’s some students who do very well with remote instruction, but there’s some who struggle too.

“Every student learns differently and there’s a large percentage of them who need that face-to-face instruction and to be here to interact with the teachers in order to be able to learn,” Goode said. “This is a struggle for them. It’s hard on the teachers and the teachers are not happy with what we’re having to do.”

At some point, Goode hopes that all Lakewood students could return on a regular schedule. Currently, the goal for principals is to deliver the best instruction possible, whether it is in-class or through remote learning.

“Obviously, we’ll love to get back on a regular schedule with no quarantines, no remote learning; I just don’t know if we’re going to get back to that point,” he said. “Right now, we’re just focused on doing the best that we can with the situation that we’re in.”

On Friday, junior Carley Joas sat in classes with less than five students. The volleyball player made many trips before for volleyball practice and games, but this week was a first having interaction with a teacher. When it comes to online learning, she felt too comfortable at home.

“It’s definitely a lot harder and lot more work than you think it would be,” Joas said. “At school, you do the work in class right there and you get help. Whenever you’re online you have to do the work by a given time that night. If you don’t, then you probably won’t ever end up doing it. Then you don’t get the help that you need.”

Natasha Faircloth, a family and consumer science teacher, knows about the challenges students face learning through a computer.

“It’s been a lot for all of us, but definitely for them,” she said. “I like to see them in class and participating. That’s probably the major thing, but of course it comes with its challenges as well. We definitely want to make sure we stay within the CDC guidelines in making sure we have a safe and healthy environment for them to thrive in the classroom.”

The board of education approved re-entry under Plan B for Hobbton, Lakewood, Sampson Early College and Union high schools. Due to spacing issues at Midway High, plans called for an “ABCD” schedule with separate groups of Midway students going to classes for one day a week.

Jennifer Daughtry, director of secondary education, said the decision for sophomores, juniors, and seniors to return was a great opportunity for high schools. According to figures, it’s estimated that only about 35% of students made a decision to return to in-person instruction this semester.

“Concerns that I have currently is ensuring all students are actively participating in the instructional settings, whether it is remotely or in person,” Daughtry said. “In speaking with a few teachers, they are excited to have students in the classroom and understand those who are concerned about not attending in person. Our focus is that students can learn at home as well as in the classroom, the concern is however, the learning gap that has occurred since March 2020 to now.”

Daughtry said teachers have a huge task of teaching remotely and face-to-face simultaneously with all grade levels this semester, whereas first-semester freshmen were the only ones in the building on Tuesday and Thursday for in-person instruction.

“The learning gap is throughout the nation and we will have to be creative and have buy-in from parents, students and staff to ensure we can close those gaps,” she said. “It will not be done overnight or within a few months. Education will see these gaps for many years to come. I hope funding will be supplied for schools to help close the gap. Interventions (for) K-12 will need to be maximized.

“As the school year continues, we will do our best to make students feel comfortable and make the best decisions possible to give students opportunities to have as many high school experiences as possible while staying with guidelines of Center for Disease Control and Prevention, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Department of Health and Human Services,” Daughtry added.

Sgt. Maj. Douglas Koser, Union High School JROTC instructor, said COVID-19 learning is a challenge educators are continuing to work through.

“We’re getting through it,” Koser said. “We’re trying to teach everybody all the tasks that they need individually. Some folks are really good with technology and some students need a little help because they’re struggling. We trying to give students what they need individually to maximize their learning.”

Julie Hunter, principal of Union High School, expressed how she wants to see more grade levels in the buildings. Less than 70 students attend each day, with many making decision to stay remote.

“I understand their fears and I wish more would come back, but we’re happy to have the ones who have chosen to come back to school,” Hunter said. “We’re happy to see them.”

With concerns about more students coming back, low numbers may have helped with anxiety with ongoing COVID-19 numbers.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Hunter said. “You want them in here, but there’s anxiety about who got it and who doesn’t. But we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure everyone is safe.”

Along with other schools in the district, Union will continue to practice the three Ws — wearing a cloth mask over the nose and mouth; waiting 6 feet apart from others and avoiding close contact; and washing hands or using hand sanitizer. Hunter stressed that Union is going to continue to enforce those protocols as long as there’s people in the building.

“It’s kind of hard to identify who they are because they’re wearing a mask all the time,” Hunter said about students. “You really have to pay attention to them. We have missed them and we’re nowhere near where we need to be. High school is definitely not high school anymore, not with all the procedures in place. But at least we’re going to get to see these kids a couple of times a week.”

