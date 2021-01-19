Newton Grove eyes sewer, water upgrades

In 2020, a construction worker makes electrical improvements at Weeks Park, located in the northern part of Sampson County.

NEWTON GROVE — Commissioners and town leaders are continuing to make progress on infrastructure projects around Newton Grove.

One of the goals is to improve the wastewater system. During a recent meeting, Mayor Stephen Jackson spoke about a resident being helped by Commissioner Cody Smith and others after an issue involving wet wells and septic tanks.

“We’ve got more work to be done, but it also exposed a few things,” Jackson said while talking about the 17-year home and others in the area.

Jackson continued and said the wells were not designed to be user friendly, while mentioning safety concerns about making repairs.

“I physically have had to hold somebody as they bent down into it because the motors are at the very bottom of the pump,” he said. “From a safety standpoint, it’s one thing holding, but the other part is just the fumes. If you been around some of our local hog farms, you can get a gist of what we’re talking about.”

In the future, commissioners and public works employees are planning to install more convenient pumps, when funds are available in the budget. Smith also spoke about the importance of improving the town’s sewer system with aging components in the system.

“When you have stuff that cost four or five thousand here and five thousand there, it tears a budget all to pieces,” Smith said. “If you have that ability to see that far into the future and really plan for it, then you won’t get into trouble with budgets like we have.”

A lot of things have been fixed, but Smith said there’s still a lot of work to do toward improvement. Recently a 30-year gearbox was replaced for about $5,000.

Among recent efforts, a $57,000 project to fix erosion problems on Bizzell Street took place in January. Funding for the need is coming from town funds and from the Powell Bill program, which comes from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s also the first of its kind for the town in northern Sampson County. Previous projects were completed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency after hurricanes hit the area.

“We still got some other projects in town,” Jackson said.

In other business matters, Mayor Jackson also informed the public about positions on the ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) Board. Richard Warren Jr. will continue to serve another three-year term following a vote by Newton Grove Commissioners. Board chair Charles Tart Jr. and member Margaret Jackson approved his continuation with the group during a separate prior meeting.

“He’s a valuable asset,” Jackson said about Warren.

North Carolina is one of 17 control states and members of the National ABC Association, an agency of the Department of Public Safety. Its overall purpose is provide uniform control over the sale, purchase, transportation, manufacture, consumption and possession of alcohol. ABC Boards, such as the local one in Newton are political subdivisions of the state and operate as separate entities to establish policies and procedures. A portion of proceeds from taxes go towards local municipalities.

“The pandemic was probably not the best thing that happened to these United States, but it definitely has helped our ABC funding,” Mayor Jackson said.

Jackson said $28,000 was contributed to the town’s bottom line for last year. Half will be put in the general fund and the other will go towards wastewater and system development.

