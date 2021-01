Clinton High School’s Carrington Dirks, Marlee Johnson and Olivia Gillispie placed top 10 overall in Sports and Entertainment Marketing, completing a 100-question test and a role play in this area. Olivia also placed top two overall on her written exam. Other winners included: Andy Underwood, top 10 overall in Entrepreneurship; Noah Jackson, top 10 overall in Retail Merchandise; and Kate Randleman, top 10 overall in Retail Merchandise.