Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 12 — Ronald Ray Pope, 43, of 4104 Corinth Church Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 12 — Sherik Renna McNeil, 35, of 224 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is Feb. 9.

• Jan. 12 — William Thomas Davis, 66, of 1016 Old Fayetteville Road, Salemburg, was charged with protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 9.

• Jan. 12 — Joseph Kameron Smith, 26, of 299 Old Salemburg Road, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 13 — Donald Watts, 40, of 765 Tyndall Grove Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and resisting public officer. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 13 — James Quavon Herring, 22, of 964 The Avenue, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 13 — Thomas Lee Robinson, 48, of 130 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Feb. 2.

• Jan. 13 — Thomas Ray Thomas, 57, of 4824 Mount Olive Hwy., Mount Olive, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 13 — Allen Simmons, 64, of 70 Julius Lane, Clinton, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, maintaining dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $150,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 13 — Kelly Allison Miller, 49, of 1719 Mitchell Loop Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 13 — Amy Marie Hepler, 31, of 1850 Eugene Jernigan Road, Dunn, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 10.

• Jan. 13 — Jillian Marie Trimmer, 34, of 547 Mann Road, Coats, was charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is April 6.

• Jan. 13 — Jaylin Keavon Avery, 19, of 964 The Avenue, Clinton, was charged with felony conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 19.

• Jan. 14 — Richard Leon Simpson, 40, of 117 Preston Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with failure to comply, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while impaired and child support. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 8.

• Jan. 14 — Ashley Lynn Braddock, 34, of 3487 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 24.

• Jan. 14 — Brian Avery Tart, 46, of 1776 Eugene Jernigan Road, Dunn, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 14 — Sulinda Tonita Phillips, 45, of 185 Brown Ave., Garland, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 28.

• Jan. 15 — Danielle Clark Maldonado, 28, of 248 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 15 — Melvin Emanuel, 68, of 71 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 15 — Richard Allen Purdy, 48, of 503 W. Waddell St., Selma, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and open container of malt beverage. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 27.

• Jan. 15 — Woodrow Wilson, 48, of 171 Rye Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 4.

• Jan. 15 — Lewis David Morris, 47, of Lillington, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. No bond set; court date is May 20.

• Jan. 15 — Shaun McMillian, 42, of 586 Old Fayetteville Road, Salemburg, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, weapon law violations and order for arrest. Bond set at $310,500; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 16 — Mickey Ray Yarboro, 48, of 1229 Charles Newland Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 16 — Jacob Garfield Spell, 60, of 306 1/2 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date not listed.

• Jan. 16 — Onte Deangelo Kerr, 29, of 113 N. Academy St., Magnolia, was charged with domestic protective order violation. No bond set; court date is March 16.

• Jan. 16 — Santos Raymundo Ortiz, 40, of 104 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and open container of alcohol. Bond set at $3,000; court date is May 17.

• Jan. 16 — Beron Tyree McNeil, 24, of 2205 Old Snow Hill Road, Kinston, was charged with driving while impaired, misdemeanor abuse, assault on a government official and resisting public officer. Bond set at $12,500; court date is June 15.

• Jan. 16 — Alanna Katelynn-Fueller Strouth, 27, of 2964 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with identity theft and financial card fraud. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 16 — James William Richardson, 39, of 826 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is April 19.

• Jan. 16 — Alshawn Tyriek McLaurin, 24, of 311 S. Lasalle St., Durham, was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is April 20.

• Jan. 16 — Corey Alexander Parker, 26, of 44 Jenny Lane, Salemburg, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. No bond set; court date is April 27.

• Jan. 16 — Bryant Thomas Herbert Jones, 23, of 170 Melba Lane, Dunn, was charged with first degree burglary and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 17 — Brandon Brice James, 37, of 50 Willie Brown Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 17 — Brandon Brice James, 37, of 50 Willie Brown Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of open container in vehicle on street/highway, fictitious tag and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 9.

• Jan. 17 — Jamell Amir Mathis, 24, of 529 Pugh Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is March 9.

• Jan. 17 — Darius Laquan Williams, 29, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 17 — Jeremy Leon Jackson, 44, of 216 Hill St., Benson, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive and resisting public officer. Bond set at $3,500; court date is May 17.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.