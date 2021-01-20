Midway High easing back in

Chair Sonya Powell speaks to school officials about COVID-19 matters during a meeting for Sampson County Schools. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Hobbs

Sampson County Schools leaders are continuing to monitor COVID-19 developments with hopes to get more students in classrooms. One of the changes is coming soon to Midway High School.

Starting Monday, Jan. 25, Midway will join other schools under a “Plan B” schedule. After months of learning remotely from home (Plan C), high schoolers returned last week with a format of one group going to school Monday and Tuesday and the other cohort attending Thursday and Friday. Other days are spent with remote learning, due to protocols related to safety and social distancing.

Due to spacing, Midway started with separate groups going for only one day. The reason for the upcoming change was because of having less students in the building as expected. Therefore, Midway would like to transition to Plan B next week. The return of pre-kindergarten through middle school students in buildings was phased in with approval from the board.

During a Tuesday work session, Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs presented the update, while talking about the impact of the virus and recommendations. Hobbs said the district would like to get more elementary kids in schools under the Plan A schedule — which gives a student an opportunity to have more face-to-face instruction for more than two days each week. For that to happen, the COVID-19 numbers must come down first.

As of Sunday, Jan. 15, the district reported seven positive COVID-19 cases for staff members and 21 for students. School officials also reported 15 exposures for employees and 107 for students. Several athletic teams were also impacted. Hobbs and school officials met several times to make sure there’s consistency across the county for quarantine procedures involving guidance from the health department.

“We’ve had to quarantine some of our basketball teams, both boys and girls for positive test, and for playing each other,” Hobbs said. “We’re dealing with that.”

On Tuesday morning, the district received a report about Midway High School’s cheerleading team having to sit out because of a positive case and 19 quarantined. They will be inactive for two weeks. During the discussion and requesting a report, Board Chair Sonya Powell said she’s not sure if all of the teams have been forthcoming with their issues involving COVID-19.

“I’m still trying to figure out how a team can could be quarantined and the coach not be quarantined,” Powell said. “I don’t see how that’s possible, but that has happened already.”

Board members also discussed the possibility of relief coming through vaccines. The Sampson County Health Department recently held a distribution event for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Agri-Exposition Center for the elderly. At this point, Hobbs said the district is having more students than staff members infected by COVID-19.

“We’re hoping that next week we can start vaccines,” Hobbs said.

Board member Kim Schmidlin believes the county has an advantage of having the Moderna vaccine, instead of the Pfizer version.

“We’re seeing demographics showing that the Moderna, after three weeks, really shoots up in terms of efficacy, much higher than Pfizer,” Schmidlin said. “For the second shot, the side effects have been better with Moderna than Pfizer too. That’s good news for our county.”

Vice-Chair Sandra Carroll is encouraging teachers to get the vaccination when it’s available.

“I understand that some of them don’t want it,” Carroll said. “I’ve had it. I was a little bit sore, that’s it. The flu shot was worse than the COVID shot was.”

“If you ever had a shingles shot, that’s worse than anything,” Hobbs added.

Hobbs hopes staff members will get the vaccine too. He continued and brought up a time when discussions were held about having AEDs (Automatic external defibrillators) being in schools, with the possibility of untrained people using them to help with life-threatening cardiac arrest moments.

“I said that if I’m on the floor, I’ll take my chances,” Hobbs said. “It’s the same thing with the vaccine.”