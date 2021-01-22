Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 19 — Leyber Nevali Ramos Perez, 40, of 205 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with indecent exposure. No bond set; court date is June 7.

• Jan. 19 — William Ashley Hines, 48, of 108 E. Church St., Calypso, was charged on out-of-county warrants with driving while impaired and reckless driving. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 25.

• Jan. 19 — Susan Darlene Smith, 40, of 625 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is May 18.

• Jan. 19 — Enrique JeVane Deaver, 20, of 21 October Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic simple assault and two counts of injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Feb. 23.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.