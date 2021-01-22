Action Pathways’ Second Harvest Food Bank will hold a local drive-through food distribution next week, with the goal to serve 250 households.

The drive through food distribution will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, starting at 9 a.m. The distribution will be held on a first-come, first-served basis at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

“We’re in seven counties in Southeast North Carolina,” David Griffin, food bank director, stated. “We provide food assistance to those facing hunger. We are trying to bring more food out to the counties. Currently we partner with a number of non-profits in Sampson County already. We still felt there was a need to bring more food to the county.”

Second Harvest Food Bank is one of six food banks covering all the counties in North Carolina. The food bank covers Sampson, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Bladen, Cumberland and Robeson counties.

Last year, they gave away close to 14 million pounds of food. In Sampson County, they gave more than 800,000 pounds alone.

“So we wanted to increase that,” Griffin noted. “We want to continue to bring food to Sampson County and to all the counties. We do a mass distribution model where we do a drive through.”

The food bank will follow CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines as far as social distancing and proper protection, according to Griffin. No one will get out of vehicles and National Guard members assisting with the distribution will wear gloves and masks.

“We’re fortunate to have the National Guard to assist us,” the food bank director stated.

Griffin stated that food distribution is very important because when COVID-19 hit it increased the demand for food.

“We’re doing everything necessary to meet that need, to meet that need and demand,” Griffin stated.

There will be a variety of different fruits, vegetables and meats from the food bank distribution. According to Griffin, they try to give out a week’s worth of food during the distribution. There is a maximum of two households per vehicle meaning there is a set number of boxes that each car will get. The food bank is going to try to serve up to 250 households during the event.

In 1965, Action Pathways started as a focus on education, housing and hunger. The food bank was created in 1981 from that vision.

“There’s a lot of people that are hurting,” Griffin stated. “We have all these different programs, not just with the food bank, but Action Pathways as a whole to make sure we’re affecting those that need assistance.

“I’ve lived in Sampson County going on eight years now,” he continued. “There are good people who are really struggling and they’re our neighbors. They could be our uncle or our aunt, they could be our friends. They could be struggling because of the pandemic. We have seniors that are stuck up in the house avoiding going out in fear of the pandemic. We want to make sure we help those families. There’s an old saying about neighbors helping neighbors and that’s what we should do.”

