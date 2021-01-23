Master Gardeners hand out awards

Ann Butler presents Chick Gancer the President’s Award for outstanding participation in Sampson County Master Gardener activities throughout 2020.

Bob Williams receives the 2020 Sampson Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer of the Year Award from Interim Cooperative Extension Director Brad Hardison. Williams received the award for his outstanding work and hours devoted to further developing the Master Gardener Park.

