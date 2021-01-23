Tech upgrades continue for remote learning

As remote learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from Sampson County Schools are working to have a device in the hands of every student next summer.

During a recent work session, the board of education received an update from Belva Lovitt, director of technology. After the holiday break, the district received about 2,000 devices for students. With the recent shipment, the total for the 2020-2021 academic year is now more than 4,800.

“We got the devices, so we can see that the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs said during the meeting. “Now, we just have to make sure that we’re taking the technology that we have and using it like it’s supposed to be used.”

For teachers, the district received 327 computer devices to aid educational efforts, in addition document cameras, and Kajeets, a system that provides safe wireless access for student.

“This summer, the schools are planning to issues every child a Sampson County Schools device,” Hobbs said. “It’s easier for us to monitor and it’s easier for us to control as far as filters.”

An official cost and total number of computers to be distributed was not mentioned at the meeting. Hobbs said the district is expecting to receive more COVID-19 stimulus money for technology improvements. Lovitt is looking forward to seeing upgrades as the school year continues.

“If there is any silver lining in the pandemic, we have gotten a lot of stuff for our students,” Lovitt said.

The board also discussed live instruction on the high school level. The desired format involves 45 minutes of live instruction and 45 minutes of communicating with students and providing help. Hobbs said it’s a challenging process for educators when it comes to uploading lessons, but stressed that it’s going to be necessary for the future.

“We’ve been on this for almost a year,” he said. “We need to get it right. It’s not going away right now. We need to make sure our teachers are teachers and that our students are learning. Just because we got students back in the buildings, we still have a lot of online students doing remote. It still has to be addressed.”

With online learning continuing to be normal, Hobbs stressed the importance of Sampson County Schools having those services available. He believes not doing so may result in a decline of enrollment, which means less money for the district.

“Remote learning is not going away folks,” Hobbs said. “We need to start looking at remote learning for the 2021-2022 school year and beyond. If you don’t have some type of remote learning option, you’re going to have some student who leave and go to these other remote learning options.”

Chair Sonya Powell made a suggestion to add the GoGuardian program to devices. The classroom management software allows schools to manage devices and monitor how students are using their computers.

“Having work with it, it’s amazing,” Powell said. “It will track any device that belongs to Sampson County. A teacher can actually go in and control what the student is doing and looking at. They can close tabs that they have open and block tabs that they don’t want them to use. It really help to bring them in to what they ought to be doing.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.