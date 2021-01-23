Sampson’scase rate 5thhighest in NC

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases

A new state report released this week revealed Sampson County is now one of 86 counties in the red, indicating critical community spread of COVID-19. Sampson, which has tallied more than 1,000 new cases of the virus already in 2021, has the fifth-highest 14-day case rate in North Carolina, according to the report tracking each of the state’s 100 counties.

There have been 1,019 new COVID cases in Sampson reported through little more than three weeks in 2021, according to reports from the Sampson County Health Department.

In Sampson, there were 15,996 COVID-19 tests performed as of Friday (up 231 from Thursday). From that total, 9,936 have been negative (up 175) to go along with 6,060 positives (up 56 from Thursday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 totaled 75 as of Friday. A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.

On Thursday, the new COVID-19 County Alert System was released revealing two more North Carolina counties are now the site of “critical community spread” — 86 of the state’s 100 counties now in the red. That number still encompasses Sampson, which saw its 14-day case rate balloon to nearly twice the amount as the previous alert system report in early January.

The report is updated every two weeks via the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

There are now 86 red counties, 13 orange counties and just one yellow county. Comparatively, the Jan. 6 update showed 84 red counties, 12 orange counties and only four yellow counties.

The Jan. 21 report was generated from data between Jan. 3 through Jan. 16.

According to the Jan. 21 alert system report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people was 1,505.3, the fifth highest rate in the state, according to the metrics provided via the Thursday report. Only Iredell, Macon, Moore and Transylvania have higher 14-day case rates, the figures show.

That number is drastically higher than the 14-day case rate back in Jan. 6’s report, which listed Sampson at 812.2 per 100,000 people. That was actually an improvement from the 908 in the Dec. 22 report.

The 14-day percent positive in Sampson is 11.3%, up from the 11% in the Jan. 6 report.

Despite the spiking numbers, Sampson’s cases were still deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet critical, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.

Statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 705,535, amounting to 7,436 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 8,464 deaths due to COVID-19, up 125 from Thursday after 139 deaths reported the previous day, according to the NCDHHS.

According to the agency’s numbers, 3,512 people were hospitalized as of Friday, down significantly — 154 — from Thursday. There have been more than 8.3 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

Vaccination event

Another drive‐through mass vaccination clinic has been scheduled for today, Jan. 23, in the heart of Sampson County. Following the state’s newly expanded vaccination prioritization, vaccines are being offered solely for those aged 65 and older, the county announced on Wednesday.

The mass vaccination will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis as available vaccine supply allows. The vaccinations are available to those who have not received any vaccination within 14 days of the event. Eligible individuals seeking vaccination are encouraged to bring an ID or some verification of date of birth.

The Expo Center parking lot will open at 7:30 am. Unauthorized vehicles that enter the parking lot the evening before or prior to the lot’s official opening will be required to move. A high volume of traffic is expected, and law enforcement will monitor and direct traffic flow.

“The Sampson County Health Department’s goal is to make vaccinations available to as many members of the public as possible as quickly as our supplies are received to slow the spread of COVID‐19 and return some normalcy to our communities,” a county statement on Wednesday read. “Please understand, however, that we must follow the guidelines set forth by the State and work within the constraints of our limited supply.”

For more information on this and future events, appointment opportunities, and on the COVID vaccine, check the Sampson County website, at www.sampsonnc.com, or the Sampson County Government or Sampson County Health Department’s Facebook pages.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available per the state’s rollout plan and free of charge, regardless of access to health insurance or legal status. As the vaccine rollout moves to next phases, those within earlier prioritization groups will remain eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination transportation

The Sampson County Health Department and Sampson Area Transportation are working together to offer vaccine ride assistance for those with scheduled appointments, even as the county is finalizing preparations for its second mass vaccination this Saturday.

Details are expected to be forthcoming to the county’s social media outlets as well as its vaccine resource page, at www.sampsonnc.com.

On Thursday, the NC Department of Transportation and the NCDHHS announced that approximately $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding is being distributed to local transit agencies across the state to help pay for rides for individuals who need transportation assistance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Each local transit agency will receive a set amount of funding, and the initiative will continue until funds are exhausted for that agency. The funds can be used to offset operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites for people who are receiving or assisting someone in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their local transit agency. You can find your local transit agency online at ncdot.gov. Local transit agencies serve all 100 North Carolina counties. Some vaccine locations are providing the vaccine by appointment only. For a list of vaccine providers by county, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

Sampson County on Tuesday expanded the age group who can receive the COVID-19 vaccination, leading to a bevy of busy signals and unanswered calls as the Sampson County Health Department was being inundated with an “overwhelming” mass of inquiries.

The department began accepting vaccination appointments Tuesday for those 65-plus years of age via the Sampson County COVID Helpline, at 910-490-1056, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“As could be expected, the incoming calls have been overwhelming, so callers may experience busy signals or unanswered rings as staff are otherwise handling calls,” a statement released by Sampson County Government read. “Callers are asked to be patient. Please leave a message if prompted to do so, and someone will return the call as soon as possible. If the line is busy or is not answered, try again later. Staff are working diligently to answer all calls, listen to messages and return calls for appointments.”

County officials also reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.

To save lives and slow the spread of COVID‐19, state and federal public health advisories recommend first protecting health care workers caring for patients with COVID‐19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID‐19.

Those with questions can contact the Sampson County Health Department at 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131.

Similarly, Sampson Regional Medical Center’s vaccine clinic is open by appointment only and based on available vaccine supply. All of the hospital’s appointment slots for the vaccine were full, but there is a waitlist. Those on the waitlist should not come to the clinic without an appointment, hospital officials said.

Last week, the NCDHHS announced that vaccine providers that are ready to expand may vaccinate all health care workers and anyone 65 years and older. Sampson’s announcement expanding its vaccination age group was made the next day.

A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.

