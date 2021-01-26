United Way launches mask challenge

In early January, United Way of Sampson County coordinated with HanesBrand Inc. to deliver 52,000 and 14,500 reusable cloth masks to Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools systems, respectively. Masks will be distributed to Title I students, teachers, and staff. There will be five masks per person.

“America continues to grapple with COVID-19 and its health, economic and education fallout, United Way’s focus on the disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable has not wavered,” Executive Director of United Way of Sampson County Nancy S. Carr stated. “One place we can make a difference is protecting students, teachers and school staff as schools pursue in person instruction.”

“This is particularly important in the 56,000 public schools serving America’s 37 million lowest-income students. As school districts grapple with the demands of serving all students, under-resourced schools are especially vulnerable. A typical school district with about 3,700 students needed about $1.8 million to reopen last fall, for cleaning, extra staff, and masks for staff and students who don’t bring them from home. But under-resourced schools had to scramble to get essential supplies, with scarce federal and state resources.”

United Way Worldwide is partnering with The Business Roundtable and the CDC Foundation to launch America’s Mask Challenge, which calls on companies and organizations to help keep America’s students, teachers, and school staff safe for in-person instruction.

“The goal is to get 200 million masks for students, teachers, and staff members at America’s most under resourced schools, those receiving federal Title I funding, between now and mid-May,” Carr added. “This effort will ensure our most vulnerable population is equipped with protective gear to slow the spread of Covid19 and protect our economically vulnerable students, teachers and staff.”

Local corporate partner HanesBrands has donated 25 million masks nationwide, which United Way and the company will distribute.

“We are proud to work with HanesBrands on this initiative and greatly appreciate their support of community’s in need to help ensure our most vulnerable residents have masks to help keep them safe and slow the spread,” Carr concluded. “We encourage other companies to join in this effort and take part in America’s Mask Challenge.”

As the Challenge gains momentum, United Way will launch and administer the funds, and Hanes will produce and deliver the masks at cost.

To learn more about participating in the Mask Challenge go to https://www.unitedway.org/pages/maskchallenge.