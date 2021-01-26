Girl found safe; father charged

Christina Edge Authorities released this photo, noting it was similar to the red Chevrolet Impala identified as the suspect vehicle. The suspect Impala was discovered by an alert citizen.

A Sampson County girl reported missing and the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday was found safe later in the day, Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said that an active search was underway for 10-year-old Breanne Marie Jones, 10, who was reportedly taken from Department of Social Services’ kinship placement by her father, Jonathan Lewis Jones, who was listed as a key suspect. Descriptions of both Breanne and her father were widely disseminated.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, an alert citizen identified the suspect vehicle, a red Chevrolet Impala, stationary on Harper St. in Clinton, according to sheriff’s officials. The citizen contacted authorities, who responded to the area.

Jones and an accomplice Christina Edge reportedly fled from the vehicle into a wooded area with the juvenile. Deputies from Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Clinton Police officers, and the FBI set up a perimeter and following a search, located both suspects and the juvenile, unharmed, according to reports.

Breanne was taken into custody and transferred back into DSS custody.

Jonathan Lewis Jones, 37, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with injury to real property and misdemeanor child abuse. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Edge was charged with a probation violation and is being held on those charges for probation.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible. Kidnapping charges were not immediately filed since DSS did not have a non-secured custody order in place for the juvenile, according to sheriff’s officials.

DSS had recently placed Breanne in kinship placement, pending an investigation by the agency. It was reported to authorities that the father Jonathan Jones went to the family member’s address on MJ Johnson Road, in Turkey, sometime after midnight “and unlawfully left the location with the juvenile in his custody,” authorities said.

“The incident was not reported to authorities until (Tuesday) morning and an investigation ensued immediately,” a Sheriff’s statement released Tuesday afternoon, read.

The suspect was last seen operating a red Chevrolet Impala with a spare tire on the right rear passenger side, traveling an unknown direction, reports stated at the time. Sheriff’s officials said Jones could be in the company of Edge, whose description was also given.