Smith named to serve on NC House Committees

Rep. Raymond E. Smith, Jr. has been named to serve on five committees in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Smith currently serves the 21st House District in the State of North Carolina. His district includes much of Sampson and Wayne counties. Smith is serving his second term.

The committees Smith has been selected for are:

• Education – Community Colleges

• Federal Relations and American Indian Affairs

• Finance

• Homeland Security, Military, and Veterans Affairs

• Local Government

“I am ready to get to work on important issues like public education, job creation, COVID 19 recovery, and expanding health care access,” said Smith. “Committees are usually the first place where that work begins.”

Every committee deals with some area of North Carolina life that is important. Smith gave some of his thoughts on the committees he has been assigned:

Education – Community Colleges

Finding properly trained and educated workers is an ongoing challenge. Our community college system is a tremendous asset in helping our students learn the skills they need so they succeed in jobs that will allow them to earn a good living. We need to invest in our community colleges and help them partner with businesses and we need to make sure that every student has the opportunity to attend community college regardless of their ability to pay.

Federal Relations and American Indian Affairs

North Carolina receives a lot of money from the federal government, particularly given the importance of the military in our state. Additionally, there are many pressing concerns around jobs, health care, and education impacting our Native American citizens. I am excited to work on all of these issues in this newly-created committee.

Finance

North Carolina is constitutionally required to balance its budget. Every dollar we spend, we must raise through taxes or fees or other sources. The Finance Committee is responsible for raising the funds that we spend on schools, public safety, transportation, and other state services. It’s important that we raise the funds we need in a way that does not further burden working families and the middle class and I look forward to working on these issues.

Homeland Security, Military, and Veterans Affairs

North Carolina strives to be the most veteran and military friendly state in the nation. The military is critical to our economy and to our state identity. I look forward to protecting this heritage and passing laws that serve our military families and help them prosper while dealing with all of the challenges involved with military service.

Local Government

Local Government is a very important committee for our area. North Carolina is a Dillon’s Rule state meaning that cities and counties can do very little without getting permission from the State of North Carolina. The needs of cities and counties are always changing and I look forward on working on bills that give them the flexibility and powers they need to thrive and grow.

“I look forward to working with Democrats and Republicans, and I’m ready to get to work for the people of House District 21,” said Smith. “In my committees, I’ll be fighting for good government and equitable policies that work for all North Carolinians.”