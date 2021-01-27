Autryville eyes park upgrades

Autryville commissioners would like to see more upgrades at the town park soon. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Playground equipment at Autryville’s town park is being observed by commissioners. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

AUTRYVILLE — Town leaders have a vision of watching children and families enjoy an upgraded park in the heart of Autryville.

As acting mayor, Grayson Spell said it’s a request he hears a lot from people in the community. During a recent January meeting, the board of commissioners discussed possible improvements to the park next to the town hall building on South Gray Street. One of the biggest goals is to replace the outdated equipment.

“When that stuff was put in, it was very nice,” Spell said. “But it’s kind of outdated and haven’t been taking care of. The commissioners really want a place for children to enjoy playing and safe place for them to play. That’ what we’re trying to do.”

Along with equipment and refurbishing the park, Spell added that the board would like to have an area where community members can enjoy festivals too.

“I think it’ll be a fantastic thing,” Spell said. “I asked the commissioners to come to the January meeting with several ideas of projects that they wanted the board to work on this year.”

An official timeline has not been established as of late-January. During the next meeting in February, commissioners Kim Baker, Debra Baxley, Denise Tyndall, will present ideas about ideas to pay for park improvements. Some of them may come through grants or assistance from organizations.

“I told them that my goal for the project would be zero dollar costs for the town,” he said. “That’s the end goal for that project. I’m excited about it and they’re excited about it.”

Spell is currently serving as acting mayor, following the resignation of Richard Spell, who served in the position for about a year after the 2019 election. Spell officially accepted to fill the vacancy during a recent January meeting. Before the appointment as acting mayor, Grayson Spell served as the mayor pro tem.

For the two-year mayoral term, residents will have a chance to run for the position and vote for a candidate during the November 2021 election. In the meantime, Spell will lead the board through the year. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he earned a civil engineering degree. He moved back to town and was elected to the board in 2019. Spell will be up for re-election in 2023.

“I’m excited about it and I’m excited to take on the role,” Spell said. “We’re going to get a lot accomplished this year. I don’t what we’ll exactly get accomplished,but it’s going to be a lot.”

Spell and commissioners would also like to see streets in Autryville this year, if funds are available. During the past few years, officials have worked to revitalize the area with businesses and programs, especially with the new Highway 24 corridor bypassing the area. In 2020, some of the developments in Autryville included a substation for the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office to provide coverage on the western side of the county; grant funding for an asset inventory of the 40-year-old water system; and a signage and beatification project for the highway corridor.

In December on the board’s agenda, a Dollar General and a “C-Store.” Due to business and confidential matters, additional details were not released. In 2019, commissioners discussed the interest of a landowner and developing a convenience store and gas station, which would sell beer. An Alcohol Beverage Control referendum was placed on the ballot in 2019 following two required public hearings. In November 2019, it passed as residents voted for the off-premises sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine.

“Everybody is happy and we’re moving along,” Spell said about the ongoing progress of the town. We got a lot of projects in the works.”

Spell and town officials are encouraging the public and residents to visit the town’s website for updates and suggestions at http://townofautryville.com and through the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/autryvillenc.

