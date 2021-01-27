(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 19 — Dewayne Dion Waters, 26, of 41 Carolina Pine Circle, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Feb. 2.

• Jan. 19 — Robert Junior Surles, 58, of 289 Shallow Wood Road, Benson, was charged with driving under the influence and fictitious tag. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 9.

• Jan. 20 — Zion Jyrell Smith, 21, of 204 Shields St., Clinton, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 24.

• Jan. 20 — Destiny Falcon, 40, of 391 Kings Pond Lane, Clinton, was charged with identity theft, driving while license revoked, expired registration, simple assault and failure to appear. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 5.

• Jan. 20 — Shaun McMillian, 42, of 586 Old Fayetteville Road, Salemburg, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 20 — Sequan Coe, 26, of 114 Maple St., Warsaw, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 21 — Ezeqeiel Ward, 21, of 5056 Highway 87, Elizabethtown, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license. No bond set; no court date listed.

• Jan. 21 — Durwood Chase Fox, 20, of 985 Williamson Road, Clinton, was charged with set fire to woods/lands/fields. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 4.

• Jan. 21 — Joshua Tyreck McPhail, 19, of 141 Dennis Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering. Bond set at $8,000; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 22 — Ronald Edward McLellan, 48, of 144 Clover Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, second degree trespass and assault by pointing a gun. No bond set; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 22 — James Dustin Grady, 36, of 575 Beautancus Road, Mount Olive, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $21,000; court date is March 24.

• Jan. 22 — Samaria Nicholle Cardenas, 20, of 6200 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass, injury to personal property and cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 22 — Kinya Richardson, 37, of 6849 Woodmark Drive, Apt. D, Fayetteville, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is March 18.

• Jan. 22 — Antony Armando Mendez-Chanchavac, 32, of 213 Ellen St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and white light rear-drive forward. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 19.

• Jan. 23 — Karlos Vantrice Caldwell, 34, of 977 Chestnutt Road, Turkey, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $14,500; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 23 — Durwood Chase Fox, 20, of 985 Williamson Road, Clinton, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 4.

• Jan. 23 — Nathan Laquayviuas Lilly, 19, of 33 Easter Lilly Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 10.

• Jan. 23 — Erick Esau Rodriguez, 28, of 90 Leon Holland Lane, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 18.

• Jan. 24 — David Daquan Quinn, 26, of 617 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is May 4.

• Jan. 24 — Gregory Dale, 46, of 227 Grady Tew Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 24 — Ladonte Tyreik Cox, 21, of 7831 Halyard Terrance, Chesterfield, was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 24 — Destiny Sade Sampson, 35, of 185 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 7.

• Jan. 24 — Heather Nicole Jones, 32, of 137 Boney Mill Road, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance in prison/jail premises and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,500; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 24 — Katelynn Stafford, 28, of 229 Mary E. Smith Road, Newton Grove, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 24 — William Jordan Autry, 35, of 2318 Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington, was charged with probation violation and larceny of motor vehicle. Bond set at $11,000; court date is April 5.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.