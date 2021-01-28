Luncheon held for healthcare workers

Smithfield Foods wanted to do their part by helping out and providing a socially-distanced luncheon, giving free hot meals to employees at Sampson Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.

“The foundation is very appreciative of Smithfield Foods and their sincere caring, heartfelt mission to serve our employees here at the hospital that give so very unselfishly of themselves everyday and their heartfelt convection to care for our friends and neighbors,” SRMC Foundation Director Sherrill Allen stated. “The foundation is very please to facilitate these kind gifts from the community and we welcome any gifts from the community for our employees.”

Allen shared that anyone in the community can contact him at the foundation if they would like to give anything to the employees at SRMC.

“Ultimately this is just Smithfield Foods’ way of recognizing community heroes,” Steve Evans, director of Community Development for Smithfield Foods, stated. “We know the workers in our plants have been workers of the community. COVID-19 has definitely created a greater exposure on a larger scale to the value of these workers. This is our way of saying thank you. We recognize what they deal with. They wake up everyday and come out and do their job. We wanted to make certain that they knew that Smithfield stood behind them as they support us throughout the years.”

Evans stated that Smithfield Foods is more committed to getting involved with the community and do community service.

“This just shows how this looks and how we intend on going forth on and showing commitment to those out there doing the good work,” Evans stated. “We’re happy to be out here in this beautiful weather making sure that people realize their value and that they understand Smithfield recognizes their value.”

When all is said and done, Evans believes they will serve roughly 600 plates. The ultimate goal of the event is for Smithfield Foods to connect with the SRMC workers and show them that they are cared for.

Smithfield Foods cooked the meat on site with roughly eight workers all socially distanced. They put all the food in plates and bagged it up for the workers.

“Some are being picked up and taking to some of the auxiliary sites off this main campus,” Evans added. “So they are running the logistics and we’re just making the plates and the effort to get it done. So all of these folks we see as sort of being the Clark Kents of the community. They walk around all unassuming but when they show up to work they pull off their street clothes and put on their capes. Now we’re out here to help.”

Smithfield Foods have been planning this luncheon for about a month with Allen to make sure all went well. They want to do the same thing in duplicate counties. It was paid for out of Smithfield Foods’ community charity account.

SRMC put down markers to help their employees stay socially distanced. They took everyone’s temperature at the start of the event and all the employees at SRMC at the start of their shift and asked everyone a questionnaire to make sure everyone was safe. Plus everyone wore masks at the event.

“On behalf of all team members at Sampson Regional, we are deeply grateful for this act of kindness by Smithfield Foods,” Allison Strickland, Marketing and Community Relations coordinator, stated. “Like many other places, our jobs in healthcare have been challenging in new ways during the last year. The reward is in caring for our community, but gestures like this help our team feel especially acknowledged.

“Our hats off to Smithfield Foods for preparing such a fantastic meal at such a large volume,” she said. “They’ve set up an impressive operation here today. On such a rainy and dreary day, their team members have been a bright light. We extend our thanks to all of their team members for what must have been much hard work in the preparation, cooking, and serving for today’s luncheon.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.