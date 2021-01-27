Vaccination event slated for second doses

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases

The Sampson County Health Department has scheduled another drive-thru vaccination event for Feb. 10, with morning hours specifically dedicated to administering second doses to those 75 and older who were vaccinated earlier this month.

The drive-thru is set for Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton. The morning hours are specifically reserved for those individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine at the drive-thru event previously held on Jan. 13 (which was for those 75 and up).

According to local health officials, those persons are guaranteed a second dose, and in order to reduce wait times, should arrive as follows:

• Last names begin with A‐H – arrive at 8 a.m.

• Last names begin with I‐P – arrive at 9 a.m.

• Last names begin with Q‐Z – arrive at 10 a.m.

Those attending are asked to bring the vaccination card they were provided upon receiving their first dose, in order to expedite the registration process.

If vaccine supply allows, the Health Department will then offer first dose vaccinations from 1-4 p.m. to currently eligible groups, which include healthcare workers and those persons aged 65 and older who have not received any vaccination within 14 days of the event. Vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis during the afternoon and as available vaccine supply allows.

Those wishing to go to the drive‐thru event, but lack transportation, should call Sampson Area Transportation at 910-299‐0127. COVID precautions limit the number of riders allowed on vehicles, so transportation assistance is dependent upon availability of vehicles and seats during the event. The ride is free, but limited to the vaccine event location and return trip. All passengers must comply with the COVID protocols established by Sampson Area Transportation, which includes wearing a face covering all at times.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.

Local officials said that additional vaccination clinics are being scheduled for the coming weeks in Sampson County. The county’s vaccine information page, at https://bit.ly/3iLk33i, and its social media will have details about those upcoming events and transportation assistance.

In Sampson, there were 16,263 COVID-19 tests performed as of Wednesday (up 78 from Tuesday). From that total, 10,089 have been negative (up 36) to go along with 6,174 positives (up 42 from Tuesday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 total 78. A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.

Statewide as of noon Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 733,010, with 5,587 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 8,915 deaths due to COVID-19, up 139 from Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the agency’s numbers, 3,305 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, down 63 since Tuesday. There have been nearly 8.6 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

North Carolina’s goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible. Local vaccine providers have worked tirelessly to ramp up and vaccinate people under difficult circumstances. This past week, in response to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand, providers worked to rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina’s current supply of first doses.

Vaccines will be administered based on the current active groups designated by the NCDHHS. North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Group 3 will include frontline essential workers; Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness; and Group 5 will include everyone.

Information on the vaccine plan and current active group are available at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines. A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.

Future updates will include a vaccine finder and other interactive features so that every North Carolinian has a spot for information and is able to take their shot. For more information and to find your vaccine group, visit findmygroup.nc.gov.