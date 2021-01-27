Vaccination event slated for second doses

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases
Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases
Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases
Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases
Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases
Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases
Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases
Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases
Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases
Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases
Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases
Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases
Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases
Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases
Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases
Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases
Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases
Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases
Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases
The Sampson County Health Department has scheduled another drive-thru vaccination event for Feb. 10, with morning hours specifically dedicated to administering second doses to those 75 and older who were vaccinated earlier this month.
The drive-thru is set for Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton. The morning hours are specifically reserved for those individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine at the drive-thru event previously held on Jan. 13 (which was for those 75 and up).
According to local health officials, those persons are guaranteed a second dose, and in order to reduce wait times, should arrive as follows:
• Last names begin with A‐H – arrive at 8 a.m.
• Last names begin with I‐P – arrive at 9 a.m.
• Last names begin with Q‐Z – arrive at 10 a.m.
Those attending are asked to bring the vaccination card they were provided upon receiving their first dose, in order to expedite the registration process.
If vaccine supply allows, the Health Department will then offer first dose vaccinations from 1-4 p.m. to currently eligible groups, which include healthcare workers and those persons aged 65 and older who have not received any vaccination within 14 days of the event. Vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis during the afternoon and as available vaccine supply allows.
Those wishing to go to the drive‐thru event, but lack transportation, should call Sampson Area Transportation at 910-299‐0127. COVID precautions limit the number of riders allowed on vehicles, so transportation assistance is dependent upon availability of vehicles and seats during the event. The ride is free, but limited to the vaccine event location and return trip. All passengers must comply with the COVID protocols established by Sampson Area Transportation, which includes wearing a face covering all at times.
County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.
Local officials said that additional vaccination clinics are being scheduled for the coming weeks in Sampson County. The county’s vaccine information page, at https://bit.ly/3iLk33i, and its social media will have details about those upcoming events and transportation assistance.
In Sampson, there were 16,263 COVID-19 tests performed as of Wednesday (up 78 from Tuesday). From that total, 10,089 have been negative (up 36) to go along with 6,174 positives (up 42 from Tuesday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 total 78. A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.
Statewide as of noon Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 733,010, with 5,587 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 8,915 deaths due to COVID-19, up 139 from Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the agency’s numbers, 3,305 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, down 63 since Tuesday. There have been nearly 8.6 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.
North Carolina’s goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible. Local vaccine providers have worked tirelessly to ramp up and vaccinate people under difficult circumstances. This past week, in response to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand, providers worked to rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina’s current supply of first doses.
Vaccines will be administered based on the current active groups designated by the NCDHHS. North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Group 3 will include frontline essential workers; Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness; and Group 5 will include everyone.
Information on the vaccine plan and current active group are available at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines. A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.
Future updates will include a vaccine finder and other interactive features so that every North Carolinian has a spot for information and is able to take their shot. For more information and to find your vaccine group, visit findmygroup.nc.gov.