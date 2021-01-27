Vaccination event slated for second doses

Morning priority given to 75 and older

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases

Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases

Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases

Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases

Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases

Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases

Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases

Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases

Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases

Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases

Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases

Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases

Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases

Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases

Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases

Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases

Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases

Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases

Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases

Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases

Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases

Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases

Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases

Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases

Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases

Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases

Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases

Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases

Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases

Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases

Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases

Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases

Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases

The Sampson County Health Department has scheduled another drive-thru vaccination event for Feb. 10, with morning hours specifically dedicated to administering second doses to those 75 and older who were vaccinated earlier this month.

The drive-thru is set for Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton. The morning hours are specifically reserved for those individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine at the drive-thru event previously held on Jan. 13 (which was for those 75 and up).

According to local health officials, those persons are guaranteed a second dose, and in order to reduce wait times, should arrive as follows:

• Last names begin with A‐H – arrive at 8 a.m.

• Last names begin with I‐P – arrive at 9 a.m.

• Last names begin with Q‐Z – arrive at 10 a.m.

Those attending are asked to bring the vaccination card they were provided upon receiving their first dose, in order to expedite the registration process.

If vaccine supply allows, the Health Department will then offer first dose vaccinations from 1-4 p.m. to currently eligible groups, which include healthcare workers and those persons aged 65 and older who have not received any vaccination within 14 days of the event. Vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis during the afternoon and as available vaccine supply allows.

Those wishing to go to the drive‐thru event, but lack transportation, should call Sampson Area Transportation at 910-299‐0127. COVID precautions limit the number of riders allowed on vehicles, so transportation assistance is dependent upon availability of vehicles and seats during the event. The ride is free, but limited to the vaccine event location and return trip. All passengers must comply with the COVID protocols established by Sampson Area Transportation, which includes wearing a face covering all at times.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.

Local officials said that additional vaccination clinics are being scheduled for the coming weeks in Sampson County. The county’s vaccine information page, at https://bit.ly/3iLk33i, and its social media will have details about those upcoming events and transportation assistance.

In Sampson, there were 16,263 COVID-19 tests performed as of Wednesday (up 78 from Tuesday). From that total, 10,089 have been negative (up 36) to go along with 6,174 positives (up 42 from Tuesday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 total 78. A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.

Statewide as of noon Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 733,010, with 5,587 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 8,915 deaths due to COVID-19, up 139 from Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the agency’s numbers, 3,305 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, down 63 since Tuesday. There have been nearly 8.6 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

North Carolina’s goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible. Local vaccine providers have worked tirelessly to ramp up and vaccinate people under difficult circumstances. This past week, in response to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand, providers worked to rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina’s current supply of first doses.

Vaccines will be administered based on the current active groups designated by the NCDHHS. North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Group 3 will include frontline essential workers; Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness; and Group 5 will include everyone.

Information on the vaccine plan and current active group are available at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines. A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.

Future updates will include a vaccine finder and other interactive features so that every North Carolinian has a spot for information and is able to take their shot. For more information and to find your vaccine group, visit findmygroup.nc.gov.