Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 25 — Stacey Allan Lee, 47, of 9514 Green Path Road, Dunn, was charged with pornography/obscene material. Bond set at $150,000; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 25 — Justin Jackson, 39, of 1546 Alex Benton Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, misdemeanor child abuse, injury to personal property and felony flee to elude. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 26 — Mary Anne Ryals, 38, of 376 Suggs Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, destroy/alter/conceal/tamper with evidence, felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of marijuana and resisting public officer. Bond set at $40,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 26 — Jonathan Lewis Jones, 37, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with injury to real property and child abuse. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 7.

• Jan. 27 — Melinda Staton, 47, of 237 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 17.

• Jan. 27 — Kristen Leigh Brewington, 35, of 2413 Giddensville Road, Faison, was charged with harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is Feb. 15.

