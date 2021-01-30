Wellness Center shuts doors

Jim Squibb focuses on his sets while working out at the Wellness Center prior to the pandemic. Due to COVID-19, The Center for Health and Wellness in Clinton is closing its doors indefinitely.

The Center for Health and Wellness has been helping its members stay fit for many years, but due to the pandemic they’ll have to find another place to exercise.

Officials announced this week that operations will be suspended Sunday, Jan. 31. At this moment, a reopening date is unknown for the facility operated by Sampson Regional Medical Center (SRMC). Amber Cava, vice president of strategy and business development, spoke about the difficult decision made by officials.

“We acknowledge our announcement of closure is a disappointment and perhaps inconvenience to many we serve,” Cava said about helping community members reach their lifestyle goals. “For that reason, it’s a decision not taken lightly.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting many challenges, including business matters at Center for Health and Wellness. In this case, Cava said fiscal responsibilities and COVID-19 safety concerns go hand-in-hand.

“While we have taken extreme precautions and implemented abundant safety measures to protect our members and staff, we are still unable to reopen most of our services and amenities without great risk of increasing COVID-19 infection within our community,” Cava said. “Understandably, our membership has been slow to return – some awaiting the time that they can safely resume the services and amenities they enjoy and others making personal decision to delay rejoining until the threat of COVID-19 has declined. We recognize the majority of our patrons are not committed to a membership or prepared to return to their typical workout routines.”

For 16 years, the center served thousands of clients with health and exercise services. Some of the amenities of the facility included a six-lane pool, an indoor walking track, courts, and a variety of exercise equipment. Health classes were also held at the center.

“We have always prided ourselves on being more than a gym, and so while there are other options for fitness in the community, we acknowledge the void this leaves for the services and amenities that distinguish our operation,” Cava said. “However, as a Wellness Center under the operation of Sampson Regional Medical Center, we also take seriously our high level of responsibility for following public health guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She added and emphasized that the Center for Health and Wellness is often confused with the operations of the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, which will remain open. The buildings share space, but are separate programs. Services for the local rehabilitation center will continue to accept patients for physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

Members of the Wellness Center were notified by email and postage mail for the closing and additional information. As of January 2021, there was fewer than 150 people signed up for services. SRMC employed five full-time staff members at the Wellness Center to help members, in addition to fitness instructors and lifeguards who, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, served members with group fitness and aquatic programming. They will remained employed by SRMC.

“The past 12 months have been difficult and challenging for our staff,” Cava said. “Our full-time team members have been very dedicated and flexible during the pandemic. We value them and their families and have remained committed to keeping them employed at their current status through transfer to other open positions within our system. Of significant importance, the closure of The Center for Health and Wellness does not impact operations at the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center where we serve patients for physical, occupational, and speech therapies.”

As staff members are transferred to other roles during the closure, there are currently no plans to subsidize normal operations with virtual programming. The facilities Journey to Health program will go on as part the center’s community wellness initiatives. In the meantime, SRMC will continue to hope for the best as the pandemic continues to impact businesses and organizations.

“We will continue monitoring the health of our community and the impact of this pandemic on the fitness industry as we consider any future reopening plans,” Cava said. “We appreciate our community’s support and membership’s understanding during this uncertain time.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.