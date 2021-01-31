Ornament delayed, but still coming

The Clinton Christmas ornament for 2020, a fundraising opportunity for the Clinton Main Street Program, was delayed by the pandemic — but it is still coming, continuing a tradition started back in 2015.

“We are pleased to announce there will be a 2020 Downtown Clinton Christmas ornament,” Mary Rose, the city’s planning director and manager of the Clinton Main Street Program, stated. “For those who collect these ornaments, we will have them in by April 2021.”

The 2020 Christmas ornament will feature the “Milling Around” public art piece.

Funds raised from the sale of our annual Christmas ornaments are used to pursue public art and beautification efforts in Downtown Clinton The ornaments feature a different historic landmark from Clinton every year and are accompanied by a tag with a written account about the history of the featured location, written by local historian Joel Rose.

The Clinton City ornament has become an annual tradition. The first ones were sold in 2015 and they featured the Sampson County Courthouse. The 2015 ornaments are the only ones that are completely sold out. However, people can still find ornaments featuring landmarks over the last four years.

In 2016, the College Street school was memorialized on the ornaments. Next, in 2017 the Victor R. Small House was the featured landmark. Then in 2018, the little ornaments had the historic post office, now the Sampson Independent, painted on the small glass bulb. In 2019, the ornaments paid tribute to the old Clinton train depot.

“We try to pick different locations with the community,” said Rose.

The Clinton Planning Department orders around 185 ornaments to sell in Clinton each year.

“We usually get them in July and start selling them right away,” Rose explained.

The ornaments can be purchased through the Clinton Planning office or by stopping by Simply NC in downtown Clinton.

Years ago, Clinton Main Street Design Committee member Helen Kearns was intent on finding the best way to showcase the rich history that Clinton has to offer by commemorating the city on an ornament. Eventually local business owner Jimmy Matthews attended a Christmas Gift Show in Atlanta in early 2015 and found a hand-painted ornament. Matthews brought the ornament back to Clinton to show Kearns, who fell in love with the ornate glass piece.

Kearns relayed the idea of the commemorative ornaments to the Clinton Main Street Program, thus leading to the start of the now annual endeavor.

Some of the designs prove more popular than others, but Rose said this year’s is another exceptional piece.

“Even though several fundraising activities were postposed in 2020, we were able to continue public art and beautification efforts in Downtown Clinton with funds we have raised in prior years,” Rose stated. “Public art projects like “Miracle Children” by artist Skylar Simmons located in the City Market Tree Park, and our dumpster art project by artist Mica Joy located in the DASH Way alleyway are two 2020 public art additions to Downtown Clinton.”

Those interested in purchasing or reserving their 2020 ornament may contact the Planning Department at 910-299-4904.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588