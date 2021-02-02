Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 25 — Jessica Castaldo, 42, of Warsaw, was charged with accessory before the fact to a felony, obtaining property by false pretense, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, second degree trespass, no liability insurance, speeding failure to wear seat belt, drive/allow to drive motor vehicle with no registration and fictitious information to officer; and order for arrest on a charge of resisting public officer. Bond set at $3,300; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 25 — Andre Alterick Montgomery, 37, of 551 Longview Lake Road, Garland, was charged with threatening phone call and stalking. No bond set; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 26 — Paris Armwood, 30, of 510 E. Pollock St., Mount Olive, was charged with violation of court order. Bond set at $3,500; court date is May 28.

• Jan. 26 — Tiaania Marie Melvin, 19, of 816 Lisbon St., Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with insurance fraud. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 26 — Wilfred Lee Neal, 18, of 210 Graves St., Selma, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and order for arrest on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $95,000; court date is March 10.

• Jan. 27 — Thomas James Allen, 34, of 4757 Huntley School Road, Roseboro, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is April 16.

• Jan. 29 — Travis Jeffery Leftwich, 28, of 1775 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is March 4.

• Jan. 30 — Javaun Delano Jaleel Johnson, 29, of 117 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 30 — Christopher Paul Brown, 39, of Southeast Boulevard, Clinton, was charged with domestic simple assault. No bond listed; court date is June 1.

• Feb. 1 — Crystal Antorinette Beard, 41, of 313 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is June 1.

