Bridge workto aid farmers,agribusinesses

NEWTON GROVE — Residents and farmers in the northern Sampson County will see work begin soon on a bridge over the Beaverdam Creek on Old Goldsboro Road.

The $632,000 project in the Newton Grove area will replace the structure, which is more than 50 years old. According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), it will help give farmers and agricultural businesses more direct access to land. Due to weight restrictions, large or heavy vehicles with agriculture and manufactured products are prohibited from using the bridge, which adds more miles and time to daily work.

“Replacing the existing bridge will eliminate posted weight limits by providing a safe crossing for all legal roads and will make accommodations for broadband installation in order to support economic competitiveness,” NCDOT officials stated in environmental documents for the project.

Timber elements for the superstructure and substructure of the bridge have timber elements are 57 years old. According to the report, timber components have a typical life expectancy between 40 and 50 years old due to the deterioration rate of wood.

S.T. Wooten Corporation, a Wilson-based company was awarded the contract for construction in January. Eva Hornak, communications manager for S.T. Wooten, said the work may start in early March and will be completed by September.

“We’re pleased this bridge replacement will be such an asset to Sampson County. S.T. Wooten is dedicated to building and supporting lasting communities,” Hornak said.

Funding for the work of Bridge No. 348 is coming from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant. The purpose of the grant and the bridge replacement project is to upgrade transportation infrastructure to support economic development, while providing digital connectivity in rural area.

BUILD is associated with GREATTER-NC, an acronym for Growing Rural Economy and Agriculture through Transportation and Technology Enhancement or Replacement in North Carolina. The bridge over Beaverdam Creek is one of 19 being fixed across the state. BUILD money allows NCDOT to replace bridges with weight limits, impacting farming operations, that did not qualify for state funding. After construction, bridges will have conduit for future Internet fiber installation.

For the Newton Grove area, the project is one of several road and infrastructure improvements underway in the area for aging structures. Mayor Stephen Jackson is looking forward to seeing a sturdier and wider bridge.

“It will be good for the farmers and the community,” Jackson said. “Now, you can’t drive a combine across it because of how narrow the bridge is.”

Motorists who are used to using Old Goldsboro Road or visiting the area will directed to use Irwin Drive and Goldsboro Street as a detour while crews associated with S.T. Wooten Corporation make progress. The bridge project is one of several awarded to the business through NCDOT. In early January, it was announced that S.T. Wooten was awarded a $3.5 million contract to improve a section of N.C. 50 and 17 sections of secondary roads. Some of the listed areas include Clinton, Plain View and Spivey’s Corner. According to NCDOT, work is is expected to be finished by June 2022.

“Most of the work on individual sections will not last very long,” Hornak previously stated. “There are no official road closures planned, so it should be flagging to get around sections left to pave. We try to keep our disruptions to a minimal because we know traffic is hard on everybody and can be stressful and challenging.”

