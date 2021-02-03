Sampson starts series of clinics

Cooper A worker looks over a syringe needle during the first mass vaccination event in Sampson County last month. There are clinics scheduled for each week in February, beginning Wednesday (today). COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases

As vaccination clinics continue and key metrics regarding COVID-19 stabilize across North Carolina, the governor and top education officials urged school districts to allow in-person instruction for all students.

Top state education leaders joined Gov. Roy Cooper during a news conference on Tuesday to call on K-12 school districts across the state to allow in-person instruction for all students.

Currently, Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools are both offering in-class instruction, most schools being on a hybrid Plan B format that provides for a blend of classroom and remote learning in order to comply with social distancing requirements.

At Tuesday’s news conference, the governor pointed to ongoing research that shows that with proper mitigation measures, in-person learning is safe. He and others emphasized the critical importance of ensuring all students have an opportunity to learn in a classroom.

“Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal,” said Cooper. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place.”

Children who rely solely on remote instruction are feeling the negative effects of isolation, including learning loss, mental health challenges and food insecurity, Cooper stated.

“Even with the thousands of students and teachers attending school in-person across the state, we have seen few COVID-19 clusters in our public schools,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Our department will continue to serve our school communities, offering resources and support so we can keep our school doors open.”

Cohen and others cited increasing evidence suggesting that, with prevention measures in place, there are low rates of COVID-19 transmission in primary and secondary school settings even with high rates of community transmission. In addition, ongoing medical studies and peer-reviewed data affirm that children infected with COVID-19 generally have mild or no symptoms, and are less likely to spread the disease, health officials said.

“Learning loss resulting from COVID has the potential to be a generational hurdle, but the data we have seen shows us that schools can reopen safely if they adhere to COVID prevention policies,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt. “For many schools, the logistics of returning to in-person instruction five days per week will be a challenge, but this is absolutely a challenge we must face head on so that all students have a chance to fulfill their potential. With strong prevention measures in place, and the scientific research to back them, now is the time to act. North Carolina’s students cannot lose any more time.”

“We know that to equitably and fully address the needs of the whole child in every student, it is imperative that schools reopen for in-person instruction,” said State Board Chairman Eric Davis. “Since August, public school leaders have proven the merits of the safety protocols that have kept our schools safe for students and staff.”

On Tuesday, the Sampson County Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been 79 deaths attributed to COVID since the pandemic began.

In Sampson, there were 16,686 COVID-19 tests performed as of Tuesday (up 74 since Monday), including 10,372 negatives (up 21) and 6,314 positives (up 53). A recovery figure is not made available by local health officials.

Statewide as of noon Monday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 764,228, with 2,926 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 9,409 deaths due to COVID-19, up 67 from Monday, according to the NCDHHS.

There were 2,741 people hospitalized as of Tuesday, down 40 from Monday, and a decline of more than 300 since Friday. There have been nearly 9 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

Vaccinations

A series of vaccination clinics have been scheduled for February in Sampson. They will be held over the coming weeks — the first is Wednesday (today) — at Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, site of the first two mass events in January.

Most are specifically for those with scheduled appointments or those who received their first shots at previous clinics and would be receiving their second vaccines. All scheduled events are subject to vaccine availability, local health officials said.

They include:

• Feb. 3: For those with Sampson County Health Department scheduled appointments only. This will be held at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton, not at the Sampson County Health Department.

• Feb. 10: (Drive Thru) The morning is reserved for those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 13. The afternoon is a drive-thru clinic, first-come, first-served for first dose vaccines, at the Agri-Expo Center.

• Feb. 17: For those with Sampson County Health Dept scheduled appointments only, to be held at the Agri-Expo Center.

• Feb. 24: (Drive Thru) For those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 23, to be held at the Agri-Expo Center.

Vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis during the afternoon and as available vaccine supply allows. Those attending are asked to bring the vaccination card they were provided upon receiving their first dose, in order to expedite the registration process.

For detailed information on each of these clinics, visit the Sampson County Vaccine Resource page, via www.sampsonnc.com.

Those wishing to go to the drive‐thru events, but lack transportation, should call Sampson Area Transportation at 910-299‐0127. COVID precautions limit the number of riders allowed on vehicles, so transportation assistance is dependent upon availability of vehicles and seats during the event. The ride is free, but limited to the vaccine event location and return trip. All passengers must comply with the COVID protocols established by Sampson Area Transportation, which includes wearing a face covering all at times.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.

North Carolina surpassed the 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the state last Friday. The milestone capped a week when the state’s vaccine providers administered more than 99% of first doses.

Beginning this week, the state’s dashboard will be updated every weekday so North Carolinians can track the state’s administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, it showed there have been 820,354 first doses and 171,914 second doses administered across the state. In Sampson, those figures stand at 5,679 and 763, respectively.

“I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot. It is incumbent on all of us to use the limited supply of vaccine we have as quickly and equitably as possible, finding new ways to meet people where they are,” said Cohen.

For the next three weeks, the state is guaranteeing baseline vaccine allocations to providers. In addition, it will set aside doses of the state’s allocation to ensure equitable access to underserved and rural communities.

The state has also established a hotline for any and all of those who have questions about vaccinations.

The newly expanded COVID-19 vaccine help center can be reached at 888-675-4567 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Callers can get help with general COVID-19 vaccine questions, information on eligibility groups, clinical questions about the vaccine, how to find vaccine locations and transportation services.

The COVID-19 vaccine help center supports English and Spanish calls, and TTY. Callers will be able to select call back assistance where they receive a call when agents are available instead of waiting in line for an agent. The language line will be available for all other languages needed.

The Find a Vaccine Location search tool lets North Carolinians enter their ZIP code or current location to find nearby vaccine providers. The Find a Vaccine Location tool will be updated regularly with the latest available data. Users should contact vaccine providers directly to confirm availability and schedule appointments. Vaccine supplies remain very low, and people eligible to be vaccinated may have to wait for an appointment.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older (Groups 1 and 2). Not all vaccine providers may be ready to vaccinate all eligible groups yet.

Last week, NCDHHS launched an online tool to help North Carolinians know when they will be eligible to get their vaccine. Find My Vaccine Group walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated.

You can learn more at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

A Modified Stay-At-Home order in North Carolina remains in effect through at least Feb. 28.

