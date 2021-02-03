Sampson starts series of clinics

February 3, 2021 gpsAdmin2 News 0

Governor, education officials urge K-12 in-person instruction

By Chris Berendt [email protected]
Two mass vaccination clinics were held in Sampson County last month. Four more are slated for February, the first set for Wednesday (today).

Two mass vaccination clinics were held in Sampson County last month. Four more are slated for February, the first set for Wednesday (today).

<p>Cooper</p>

Cooper

<p>A worker looks over a syringe needle during the first mass vaccination event in Sampson County last month. There are clinics scheduled for each week in February, beginning Wednesday (today).</p>

A worker looks over a syringe needle during the first mass vaccination event in Sampson County last month. There are clinics scheduled for each week in February, beginning Wednesday (today).

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases

Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases

Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases

Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases

Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases

Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases

Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases

Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases

Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases

Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases

Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases

Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases

Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases

Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases

Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases

Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases

Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases

Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases

Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases

Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases

Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases

Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases

Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases

Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases

Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases

Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases

Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases

Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases

Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases

Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases

Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases

Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases

Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases

Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases

Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases

Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases

Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases

As vaccination clinics continue and key metrics regarding COVID-19 stabilize across North Carolina, the governor and top education officials urged school districts to allow in-person instruction for all students.

Top state education leaders joined Gov. Roy Cooper during a news conference on Tuesday to call on K-12 school districts across the state to allow in-person instruction for all students.

Currently, Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools are both offering in-class instruction, most schools being on a hybrid Plan B format that provides for a blend of classroom and remote learning in order to comply with social distancing requirements.

At Tuesday’s news conference, the governor pointed to ongoing research that shows that with proper mitigation measures, in-person learning is safe. He and others emphasized the critical importance of ensuring all students have an opportunity to learn in a classroom.

“Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal,” said Cooper. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place.”

Children who rely solely on remote instruction are feeling the negative effects of isolation, including learning loss, mental health challenges and food insecurity, Cooper stated.

“Even with the thousands of students and teachers attending school in-person across the state, we have seen few COVID-19 clusters in our public schools,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Our department will continue to serve our school communities, offering resources and support so we can keep our school doors open.”

Cohen and others cited increasing evidence suggesting that, with prevention measures in place, there are low rates of COVID-19 transmission in primary and secondary school settings even with high rates of community transmission. In addition, ongoing medical studies and peer-reviewed data affirm that children infected with COVID-19 generally have mild or no symptoms, and are less likely to spread the disease, health officials said.

“Learning loss resulting from COVID has the potential to be a generational hurdle, but the data we have seen shows us that schools can reopen safely if they adhere to COVID prevention policies,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt. “For many schools, the logistics of returning to in-person instruction five days per week will be a challenge, but this is absolutely a challenge we must face head on so that all students have a chance to fulfill their potential. With strong prevention measures in place, and the scientific research to back them, now is the time to act. North Carolina’s students cannot lose any more time.”

“We know that to equitably and fully address the needs of the whole child in every student, it is imperative that schools reopen for in-person instruction,” said State Board Chairman Eric Davis. “Since August, public school leaders have proven the merits of the safety protocols that have kept our schools safe for students and staff.”

On Tuesday, the Sampson County Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been 79 deaths attributed to COVID since the pandemic began.

In Sampson, there were 16,686 COVID-19 tests performed as of Tuesday (up 74 since Monday), including 10,372 negatives (up 21) and 6,314 positives (up 53). A recovery figure is not made available by local health officials.

Statewide as of noon Monday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 764,228, with 2,926 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 9,409 deaths due to COVID-19, up 67 from Monday, according to the NCDHHS.

There were 2,741 people hospitalized as of Tuesday, down 40 from Monday, and a decline of more than 300 since Friday. There have been nearly 9 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

Vaccinations

A series of vaccination clinics have been scheduled for February in Sampson. They will be held over the coming weeks — the first is Wednesday (today) — at Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, site of the first two mass events in January.

Most are specifically for those with scheduled appointments or those who received their first shots at previous clinics and would be receiving their second vaccines. All scheduled events are subject to vaccine availability, local health officials said.

They include:

• Feb. 3: For those with Sampson County Health Department scheduled appointments only. This will be held at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton, not at the Sampson County Health Department.

• Feb. 10: (Drive Thru) The morning is reserved for those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 13. The afternoon is a drive-thru clinic, first-come, first-served for first dose vaccines, at the Agri-Expo Center.

• Feb. 17: For those with Sampson County Health Dept scheduled appointments only, to be held at the Agri-Expo Center.

• Feb. 24: (Drive Thru) For those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 23, to be held at the Agri-Expo Center.

Vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis during the afternoon and as available vaccine supply allows. Those attending are asked to bring the vaccination card they were provided upon receiving their first dose, in order to expedite the registration process.

For detailed information on each of these clinics, visit the Sampson County Vaccine Resource page, via www.sampsonnc.com.

Those wishing to go to the drive‐thru events, but lack transportation, should call Sampson Area Transportation at 910-299‐0127. COVID precautions limit the number of riders allowed on vehicles, so transportation assistance is dependent upon availability of vehicles and seats during the event. The ride is free, but limited to the vaccine event location and return trip. All passengers must comply with the COVID protocols established by Sampson Area Transportation, which includes wearing a face covering all at times.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.

North Carolina surpassed the 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the state last Friday. The milestone capped a week when the state’s vaccine providers administered more than 99% of first doses.

Beginning this week, the state’s dashboard will be updated every weekday so North Carolinians can track the state’s administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, it showed there have been 820,354 first doses and 171,914 second doses administered across the state. In Sampson, those figures stand at 5,679 and 763, respectively.

“I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot. It is incumbent on all of us to use the limited supply of vaccine we have as quickly and equitably as possible, finding new ways to meet people where they are,” said Cohen.

For the next three weeks, the state is guaranteeing baseline vaccine allocations to providers. In addition, it will set aside doses of the state’s allocation to ensure equitable access to underserved and rural communities.

The state has also established a hotline for any and all of those who have questions about vaccinations.

The newly expanded COVID-19 vaccine help center can be reached at 888-675-4567 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Callers can get help with general COVID-19 vaccine questions, information on eligibility groups, clinical questions about the vaccine, how to find vaccine locations and transportation services.

The COVID-19 vaccine help center supports English and Spanish calls, and TTY. Callers will be able to select call back assistance where they receive a call when agents are available instead of waiting in line for an agent. The language line will be available for all other languages needed.

The Find a Vaccine Location search tool lets North Carolinians enter their ZIP code or current location to find nearby vaccine providers. The Find a Vaccine Location tool will be updated regularly with the latest available data. Users should contact vaccine providers directly to confirm availability and schedule appointments. Vaccine supplies remain very low, and people eligible to be vaccinated may have to wait for an appointment.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older (Groups 1 and 2). Not all vaccine providers may be ready to vaccinate all eligible groups yet.

Last week, NCDHHS launched an online tool to help North Carolinians know when they will be eligible to get their vaccine. Find My Vaccine Group walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated.

You can learn more at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

A Modified Stay-At-Home order in North Carolina remains in effect through at least Feb. 28.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.