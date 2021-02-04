Sampson out of the red

Key metrics in Sampson County are improving dramatically, enough to take the county out of the red and into the orange, according to the new COVID-19 County Alert System report released on Thursday.

Sampson is now one of 33 orange counties, denoting substantial community spread of the virus. There are now 61 red counties, indicating critical community spread. In the last report on Jan. 20, there were 86 counties in the red, 13 orange counties and just one yellow county. There is still one yellow county in the current report.

The report is updated every two weeks via the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The Feb. 4 report was generated from data between Jan. 17 through Jan. 30.

In Sampson, there were 17,002 COVID-19 tests performed as of Friday, including 10,600 negatives and 6,402 positives, up 57 from Thursday. A recovery figure is not made available by local health officials. There have been 81 deaths attributed to COVID since the pandemic began, one additional since Thursday.

According to the Feb. 4 alert system report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people was 590.3, according to the metrics. That is drastically lower than the 1,505.3 case rate in the Jan. 20 report that put Sampson’s case rate at fifth highest of the 100 counties in the state. It went from fifth highest to ranked in the bottom 25% of the 100 counties.

The number in the Feb. 4 report is also significantly lower than the 14-day case rate back in Jan. 6’s report, which listed Sampson at 812.2 per 100,000 people.

The 14-day percent positive in Sampson is 8.8%, down from the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report.

Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet critical, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.

Statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 787,349, with 5,547 newly-reported cases, according to the NCDHHS. The state tallied 9,841 deaths due to COVID-19, up 113 from Thursday, the health agency reported.

There were 2,523 people hospitalized as of Friday, down 107 from Thursday as the number continues to fall. There have been more than 9.1 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

Vaccinations

More than 6,300 people have received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Sampson County, updated state statistics show.

Beginning this week, the state’s dashboard was updated so North Carolinians can track the state’s administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Friday, the dashboard showed there have been 1,138,240 total doses administered across the state, including 905,425 first doses and 232,815 second doses In Sampson County, those figures stand at 6,377 and 996, respectively, for 7,373 total doses as of Friday morning, according to the state numbers.

Updated case and vaccination numbers, test information and other COVID-19 metrics are available on the NC COVID-19 Data Dashboard, at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

A series of vaccination clinics for February kicked off Wednesday in Sampson. Three more will be held over the coming weeks at Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. Most are specifically for those with scheduled appointments or those who received their first shots at previous clinics and would be receiving their second vaccines. All scheduled events are subject to vaccine availability, local health officials said.

The rest of the vaccination clinics include:

• Feb. 10: (Drive Thru) The morning is reserved for those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 13. The afternoon is a drive-thru clinic, first-come, first-served for first dose vaccines, at the Agri-Expo Center.

• Feb. 17: For those with Sampson County Health Dept scheduled appointments only, to be held at the Agri-Expo Center.

• Feb. 24: (Drive Thru) For those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 23, to be held at the Agri-Expo Center.

Those attending are asked to bring the vaccination card they were provided upon receiving their first dose, in order to expedite the registration process.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time. For detailed information on each of these clinics, visit the Sampson County Vaccine Resource page, via www.sampsonnc.com.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older (Groups 1 and 2). Not all vaccine providers may be ready to vaccinate all eligible groups yet.