SCS to explore return options

With Gov. Roy Cooper urging districts to get more students back in classrooms, leaders from Sampson County Schools will continue to watch COVID-19 numbers and vaccination progress.

Cooper joined other top leaders in the state and called for districts across North Carolina to allow in-person instruction for all students. According to health and education officials, research shows that proper mitigation efforts would allow schools to have safe face-to-face learning in classrooms. Dr. Stewart Hobbs, interim superintendent for Sampson County Schools, said the Board of Education will talk about options at the next work session.

In July, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) released educational protocols for the pandemic. For awhile, many schools across Sampson County implemented a Plan B with half of students going to school on Monday and Tuesday and the other group attending Thursday and Friday. When they’re not in buildings, students continue their education online.

“We already have in-person learning for students under under Plan B for pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade,” said Sandra Carroll, vice-chair for the Sampson Board of Education. “I feel it needs to continue.”

At the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, the district used remote learning, simply known as Plan C. The Plan A format would allow students to have more face-to-face instruction for more than two days each week.

“The governor’s announcement did not lift the social distancing requirement for (middle and high school grades) to move to a Plan A,” Hobbs stated. “Plan A for (kindergarten and elementary students) is an option since the NCDHHS guidelines only require minimal social distancing. Sampson County Schools will consider all options. It will be crucial to continue to see the COVID-19 numbers continue to decline and that we can get the majority of our faculty and staff vaccinated.”

As of Jan. 31, Sampson County Schools reported 268 positive cases within the district. The total amount of exposures was listed at 936. North Carolina is providing vaccinations in phases. The first was for health care workers and long-term care staff and residents. This was followed distributions for anyone 65 and older. According to the vaccination dashboard, more than 6,500 doses were administered in Sampson County as of Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Carroll is also in support of community members getting vaccines, while continuing to practice the three Ws — wearing a cloth mask over the nose and mouth; waiting 6 feet apart from others and avoiding close contact; and washing hands or using hand sanitizer.

“I am hoping that vaccines for employees will soon be available,” Carroll said. “I have both shots and have a feeling of security.”

After Cooper’s announcement, the N.C. Association of Educators (NCAE) released a statement, calling for educators to be vaccinated before more schools reopen. The organization is the largest education advocacy organization for public school employees and represents active, retired, and student members. NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly said educators are eager to safely return to in-person instruction.

“However, without the widespread vaccination of educators and strictly enforced social distancing, it is impossible for many schools to open safely, and for the schools that have been open, they need help,” Kelly stated. “If Governor Cooper feels so strongly about resuming in-person instruction quickly, then he should support educators and immediately bring the full weight of his office to bear to get all educators vaccinated by the end of this month, just as 25 other states have been able to do. In the meantime, we encourage local school boards to continue to make decisions that protect students and educators based on local conditions. Particularly in light of the emerging and increasingly virulent strains of COVID, it is more critical than ever to have a flexible approach that can be adapted to whatever situation next emerges.”

A letter from Cooper, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis, and Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, was sent to school board members and superintendents across North Carolina.

“In-person learning is fundamental to children’s development and well-being,” they stated in the letter. “Our public schools provide academic guidance, social and emotional support, reliable meals, and opportunities for physical activity. Further, there are growing harms to children who are relying solely on remote instruction, including negative impacts on academic and mental health and food insecurity.”

Since August, 90 of 115 school districts provided in-person instruction for students. According to data, more than 750,000 students (48%) were in classrooms on Nov. 23. Even with thousands of teachers and students in face-to-face learning, NCDHHS reported fewer COVID-19 clusters in schools.

“While we may still be months away from the end of this pandemic, our children’s well-being is too important to wait when we can act safely now,” Cooper and supporters stated in the letter. “We urge you to make our children will have the opportunity to be back in classrooms.”

