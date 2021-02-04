Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson is happy to hear that Governor Roy Cooper is all for bringing students back to school. Recently this week, Cooper made an announcement saying it’s time for in-person instruction in K-12 schools statewide.

According to Cooper, research continues to show mitigation measures allow safe in-person learning due to a low transmission among students and teachers.

“Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal,” Cooper stated. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place.”

The statement released by the governor and the state’s top education and health officials noted that “increasing evidence suggests that, with prevention measures in place, there are low rates of COVID-19 transmission in primary and secondary school settings even with high rates of community transmission.”

“In addition, ongoing medical studies and peer-reviewed data affirm that children infected with COVID-19 generally have mild or no symptoms, and are less likely to spread the disease,” the statement continued.

Johnson stated that the statement really didn’t change a lot for CCS.

“His statement just basically reemphasized the need for in-person learning,” Johnson reacted. “The research that has gone into schools operating under safety guidelines can do so without much risk of spreading the virus. It’s great to see what we’ve been doing since August is finally being realized by so many of these LEAs (Local Education Agencies) who have not been in school for whatever reason.”

The superintendent noted that the statement by the governor can’t change anything because of the guidelines put into place.

“The way things currently stand, we can’t change anything at Clinton City,” Johnson stated on Wednesday. “We have to operate our middle school and our high school under Plan B and because of social distancing requirements that exist with Plan B, we can’t make any changes.”

“Everybody thinks yesterday, the governor and his team basically said ‘Okay, all schools can open back up’ and that’s not what happened,” the CCS superintendent continued. “In fact, we can’t make any changes here at all. To be quite honest, we were very hopeful that we were going to be able to return greater numbers of students to the middle school and return greater numbers of students to the high school. But, with the Strong Schools North Carolina Guidance that was issued yesterday and reaffirmed yesterday, we still have to follow social distancing. Because of social distancing requirements, we will still have to operate the middle schools and the high school under Plan B, where we have the two cohorts.”

CCS operates under cohorts with an A-B schedule. Principals have divided the students under two different groups. There is a cohort A that attend in-person school on Monday and Tuesday, then operates the rest of the week virtually. Cohort B operates Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday virtually and then attends in-person school on Thursday and Friday.

School system officials thought they would have struggles with students wearing masks, but according to Johnson, students have understood why there is a need for masks — and they wear them. The schools require temperature checks at the beginning of each day. When temperatures are checked, faculty and staff make sure masks are worn properly.

The United Way of Sampson County has been the most recent group to provide CCS with face masks and other personal protective equipment.

“Everybody sees the need to get students back in school,” Johnson conceded. “They see the importance of schooling, the importance of having our students in a learning environment. That’s not to say that virtual schooling isn’t working. But I think for the most part, we feel that our students need to be in the building and I think that’s why we’ve had so much outpouring in the community to assist us with getting as many students into the building as possible.”

Johnson stated that CCS is very hopeful that some teachers will want to have the vaccine when they have the option to get it. He stated that he heard recently that vaccines are in development for school-age students because the ones that currently exist are not recommended for kids under the age of 16. Johnson stated that when there are more vaccines available, they will see a return of students back to school without the cohorts.

“We are hopeful that by the start of the 2021-22 school year, that we’ll be able to return more and more of our students to in-person instruction,” Johnson clarified. “We are hopeful that there will not be cohort models for the 2021-22 school year.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.