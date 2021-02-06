Crimewatch

The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 24 — Gregory Dale Strickland, 46, of 227 Grady Tew Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 24 — Shavonia Nikel Bell, 23, of 4596 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and driving while impaired. Bond set at $75,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 24 — Destinee Sade Sampson, 35, of 185 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 7.

• Jan. 24 — Heather Nicole Jones, 32, of 137 Boney Mill Road, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,500; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 24 — Katelynn Stafford, 28, of 229 Mary E. Smith Road, Newton Grove, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 24 — William Jordan Autry, 35, of 2318 Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington, was charged with probation violation and larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $11,000; court date is April 5.

• Jan. 25 — Stacey Allan Lee, 47, of 9514 Green Path Road, Dunn, was charged with pornography obscene material. Bond set at $150,000; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 25 — Justin Jackson, 39, of 1546 Alex Benton Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, misdemeanor child abuse, injury to personal property and felony flee to elude. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 26 — David Michael Shag Tyndall, 22, of 461 Ashley Lynn Lane, Dunn, was charged with larceny from a person, misdemeanor larceny, identity theft and financial card theft. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 26 — Serena Marie Dewitt, 22, of 289 Wilkes Road, Fayetteville, was charged with conversion. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 26 — Mary Anne Ryals, 38, of 376 Suggs Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, destroy/alter/conceal/tamper with evidence, felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of marijuana and resisting public officer. Bond set at $40,000; court date is Feb. 9.

• Jan. 26 — Jamie Mitchell King, 39, of 274 Jonestown Road, Wallace, was charged with larceny, injury to personal property, attempted larceny, driving while license revoked and fictitious tags. Bond set at $3,000; court date is April 7.

• Jan. 26 — Jonathan Lewis Jones, 37, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with injury to real property and child abuse. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 7.

• Jan. 27 — Melinda Staton, 47, of 237 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 17.

• Jan. 27 — Gene Howard Grice, 42, of 233 Yankee Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm by felon and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 5.

• Jan. 27 — Kristen Leigh Brewington, 35, of 2413 Giddensville Road, Faison, was charged with harrassing phone call. No bond set; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 27 — Anna Belle Rogers, 25, of 952 Rosin Hill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 27 — George Faison, 57, of 180 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 28 — Johnathan Lovable Seed, 35, of 818 Pilot Ave., Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to heed light or siren, failure to comply with license restrictions, no operator’s license, possession of open container and speeding. Bond set at $4,500; court date is May 21.

• Jan. 28 — Candido Carbajal Rodriguez, 18, of 5515 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is May 13.

• Jan. 28 — Latesha Michelle Coxum, 34, of 100 Watson Lane, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is April 5.

• Jan. 28 — Ryan Travis Faircloth, 27, of 216 Libbie Road, Autryville, was charged with conspiring to commit felony larceny and injury to property. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 28 — Meghan Renee Osterhout, 33, of 2086 McDaniels Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is May 24.

• Jan. 28 — Jaclyn Suzanne-Marie Cyran, 33, of 112 Whitley Drive, Smithfield, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and probation violation. Bond set at $6,000; court date is March 5.

• Jan. 29 — Matthew James Joyner, 53, of 111 Harper St., Clinton, was charged with cruelty to animals. No bond set; court date is March 18.

• Jan. 29 — Dylen Depree Outlaw, 21, of 206 Deer Hound Drive, Kenansville, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 5.

• Jan. 29 — Christopher Lee Smith, 28, of 14110 Renaissance Lane, Apt. 107, Raleigh, was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is March 31.

• Jan. 30 — Lewis Odell Craig, 56, of 962 NC Hwy 55, Mount Olive, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 30 — Whitney Lynn Lambert, 30, of 15401 Dunn Road, Godwin, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 16.

• Jan. 30 — Joshua Allen Maynard, 22, of 297 Dakota Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is May 25.

• Jan. 31 — Michael Elbert Gobin, 40, of 650 Raleigh St., Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats, breaking and entering and simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 13.

• Jan. 31 — Christopher Dale Tart, 26, of 85 Rabbit Run Lane, Godwin, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is March 18.

• Feb. 1 — Christina Patrick, 35, of 257 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, probation violation, failure to comply and order for arrest on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $35,355; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 1 — Rachel Marie Godwin, 34, of 4201 Dwight Circle, Fayetteville, was charged with parole violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 8.

• Feb. 1 — William Jonathan Sinclair, 34, of 1006 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is May 24.

• Feb. 1 — Tammy Lynn McCraw, 51, of 59 Rossie Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 1 — Michael Dale McClenny, 41, of 914 Nathan Dudley Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is April 6.

• Feb. 1 — Mitchell Lamont McNeil, 41, of 200 Martha Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic criminal trespass and harassing phone calls. No bond set; court date is April 6.

• Feb. 1 — Joseph Brian Carter, 43, of 520 Futrell Pope Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 16.

• Feb. 1 — Richard Johnson, 45, of 170 Michael Lucas Lane, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 1 — Margaret Belinda Moffett, 59, of 185 Ezzell Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is April 26.

• Feb. 2 — Dexter Antonio Bryant, 56, of 701 McKoy St., Apt. A, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, breaking and entering into a residence and two counts of damage to property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 6.

• Feb. 2 — Niesha Shonta Lewis, 27, of 410 Royal Lane, Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving while licemse revoked. No bond set; court date is June 7.

• Feb. 2 — Nashaad Saheed Watson, 25, of 204 Duplin Place, Jacksonville, was charged with breaking and entering and second degree kidnapping. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Feb. 2 — Lakeisha Howard, 26, of 150 Tatum Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods. No bond set; court date is March 9.

• Feb. 2 — Agnes Maybelle Chevalier, 60, of 221 West Boney St., Clinton, was charged with harrasing phone call, second degree trespass and failure to comply. Bond set at $422.76; court date is March 31.

• Feb. 2 — Kevin Ronald Pearson, 57, of 1223 East Mt. Gilead Church Road, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 9.

• Feb. 2 — Joshua Westbrook, 33, of 330 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is April 26.

• Feb. 2 — Aaron Owens, 30, of 1095 Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering and simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 24.

• Feb. 4 — Patrick Alfred Nixon, 47, of 335 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with identity theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 19.

