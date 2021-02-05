Man charged in death of 8-month-old

A 20-year-old Clinton resident has been charged in connection with the death of his infant son.

Elijah Trey Dailey, 20, of 1625 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. He also received additional counts of possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges against Dailey stem from the death of 8-month-old Otto Elijah Dailey, who died Sept. 25, 2020.

According to Sampson County Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, law enforcement officers responded to an 8-month-old drowning victim at a residence on Dogwood Acres Lane.

“Through the investigation, officers determined neglect was a contributing factor in the infant’s death and as a result charges were filed,” Smith stated.

Otto Dailey was born Jan. 8, 2020 in Sampson County, the infant son of Elijah Trey Dailey and Breanna Nichole Britt, his obituary stated. A graveside service was held five days after his death, on Sept. 30, at Serenity Baptist Church Cemetery, according to the obituary.

Dailey was placed under $10,000 bond. He has a court date of Feb. 19.